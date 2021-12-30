SAHCO wins Ground handling Company of The Year, best passenger support service company awards

SAHCO has won Aviation Ground Handling Company of the year award 2021.

The award was presented to SAHCO by Air Transport Quarterly Magazine in recognition of SAHCO’s consistent quality service deliveries to her numerous clients.

Speaking during the award presentation, Editor in Chief of Air Transport Quarterly, Supo Atobatele praised SAHCO for constituency in ensuring topnotch services to clients by investing in modern GSE and always rendering services that are of international standards.

While accepting the award, Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, Basil Agboarumi restated the company’s commitment to always delivering quality services even in the face of challenges just as he thanked the management of Air Transport Quarterly for finding SAHCO worthy of the award.

This came just as SAHCO has also been awarded The Best Passenger’s Support Service company of the year 2021 in recognition of the company’s excellent performance in delivering a safe and efficient air transportation services.

This award was presented to SAHCO during the 11th Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Awards 2021 held to celebrate the end of year aviation development success.

Speaking during the Award presentation, the chairman of NIGAV, Fortune Idu while appreciating SAHCO’s doggedness despite the current global challenges plaquing the aviation industry, said “This is to recognise various efforts, strategies, policies and actions by SAHCO in managing the side effects of Covid-19 disruption and recovery initiatives for getting aviation industry back on track.”

It is worthy of note that as part of the company’s constant innovation and investment in Ground Support Equipment (GSE), SAHCO recently made history as the first Ground Handling Company in Nigeria to bring in Cool dollies.

The three Cool Dollies which can be described as Mobile Cold rooms were manufactured by Bombelli, a renowned GSE manufacturer from Italy, has the capacity of taking a pallet or two AKE container load of temperature sensitive shipment from the aircraft to the cold rooms or freezers in the warehouse.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

SAHCO wins Ground handling Company of The Year | SAHCO wins Ground handling Company of The Year | SAHCO wins Ground handling Company of The Year |