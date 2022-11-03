Two killed in landmine attack in Kaduna ― Govt

Security agencies have reported, to Kaduna State Government, the killing of two citizens in a landmine attack in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday said the sad event occurred on Thursday around 2 pm.

The statement noted that “the incident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday when the victims’ vehicle drove over a landmine obviously planted by terrorists in a location known as Zangon Tofa, in the Kabrasha general area.

“The citizens were transporting harvested farm produce when the incident occurred.”

As a result, the statement averred that “the two persons who lost their lives were identified as Babajo Alhaji Tanimu and Safiyanu Ibrahim,” adding that the government is awaiting further details.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled the families of the citizens over the unfortunate incident.

The governor who prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims appealed to residents of the area to remain calm.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NIS Arrests 18 Foreigners In Oyo For Possessing PVCs

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State Command, says it has arrested and repatriated 18 foreigners for allegedly possessing Nigeria’s voter cards…

FEC Okays Increase In East-West Road Contract Cost To N506bn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the variation in the sum of contract for East-West road project sections 1-4 from Warri to Port Harcourt, Eket, Oron, by N260 billion, bringing the total amount required for it to N506 billion…

Aviation Union Ends Picketing Of MMA2

AFTER paralysing flight operations and other businesses at the private terminal at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Tuesday, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has called off its industrial action…





High Court To Dispose Of Pre-Election Cases In 4 Weeks

THE Federal High Court of Nigeria has constituted a special task force of judges to swiftly hear and determine all pre-election cases before it within four weeks…

2023: PDP Asks Court To Sack Adamu-Led APC NWC, Tinubu, All APC Candidates

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to sack the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…