Two killed in fresh attack on Benue community

Metro
By Johnson Babajide, Makurdi
Two killed in fresh attack on Benue community, Police arrest suspected cult , 23 killed as herders go on reprisal attack in Benue, 74 injured as flood ravages, suspected herders invade Benue communities, Benue State Government on Wednesday raised the alarm that the incessant herdsmen attacks have destroyed , infrastructure in the state.suspected herders kill four, 3 killed in Benue rival cult clash, police arrest 30 suspects, Benue volunteer guards arrest five suspected foreign fighters linked to Boko Haram, Suspected herders kill six in Benue, Benue police arrest Kuje prison escapee, Suspected herders kill, Police arrest officer, Police arrest four suspects, Five killed Benue, Suspected herders kill five, TY Danjuma's Foundation to expend over N1bn on Benue communities affected by insurgency, Benue governorship election: Idoma alleges marginalisation, rejects deputy governor slot, Police kill three

Barely four days after herders attacked Gbeji area of Benue State, another two persons have been killed at Logo local government area of the state.

The incident which happened on Sunday evening at Tse Igbur involved three people including a woman.

According to a resident of the area, Joseph Anawah, two young men and a woman who were riding on a motorcycle were ambushed by herders.

Anawah said: “Today, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at about 6 pm, Mr Aondona Saai and Mr Avalumun Ukerchia Adaa all of Tse-Igbur in Ukemberagya of Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council ward of Logo LGA were murdered by armed herdsmen at Tse Ikem on the road near Anawah settlement between Chembe and Anyiin road.”

Anawah said that the attack and killing occurred near a checkpoint at Arufu town.

Confirming the attack, Chairman of Logo LGA, Salome Tor decried the incessant attacks in her council area since August.

She said: “The one on Sunday involved two men and a lady who were on a motorcycle when they were ambushed, the incident happened around 5 pm not even in the night.

“They shot them and butchered them. But they allowed the lady to go and she ran into the bush. She was the one that came to inform us.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive a report of the attack.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Metro

Gunmen kidnap driver, ten passengers in Benue

Metro

Nasarawa police arrest two fleeing sons of FULAFIA lecturer that assaulted, stripped…

Metro

Man tells court how sound engineer was killed after Okada rider raised false alarm in…

Metro

Gunmen attack college provost in Ebonyi

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More