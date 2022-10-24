Two killed in fresh attack on Benue community

Barely four days after herders attacked Gbeji area of Benue State, another two persons have been killed at Logo local government area of the state.

The incident which happened on Sunday evening at Tse Igbur involved three people including a woman.

According to a resident of the area, Joseph Anawah, two young men and a woman who were riding on a motorcycle were ambushed by herders.

Anawah said: “Today, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at about 6 pm, Mr Aondona Saai and Mr Avalumun Ukerchia Adaa all of Tse-Igbur in Ukemberagya of Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council ward of Logo LGA were murdered by armed herdsmen at Tse Ikem on the road near Anawah settlement between Chembe and Anyiin road.”

Anawah said that the attack and killing occurred near a checkpoint at Arufu town.

Confirming the attack, Chairman of Logo LGA, Salome Tor decried the incessant attacks in her council area since August.

She said: “The one on Sunday involved two men and a lady who were on a motorcycle when they were ambushed, the incident happened around 5 pm not even in the night.

“They shot them and butchered them. But they allowed the lady to go and she ran into the bush. She was the one that came to inform us.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive a report of the attack.

