2023: Ganduje assures Tinubu of Kano’s ethnic associations’ support

KANO State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that statements made by ethnic associations in the state are glaring that they will support the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in his bid and campaign for him.

He made the assertion on Monday during a meeting with members of non-Hausa speaking ethnic nationalities from different parts of the country resident in Kano.

According to him, “they were aware of the positive efforts of Tinubu in laying a solid transformation been witnessed in Lagos State.”

He said they were praying that the development in Lagos State should also be put in place at the national level hence they were determined to cast their vote for Tinubu.

Governor Ganduje noted that the invited ethnic nationalities had by their various statements endorsed the APC flagbearer and thanked them for the gesture.

On the security situation in the state, Ganduje said his administration would continue to consolidate on the successes recorded in the sector as well as in managing the diversity of the residents of the state.

Earlier, the leaders of the ethnic nationalities who spoke at the occasion include the Eze Ndigbo of Kano, Boniface Ibekwe, who said that non-indigenes in the state would follow the political direction of Governor Ganduje and prayed for the success of Tinubu and the APC in the 2023 elections.





Similarly, the Oba Yoruba of Kano, Engineer Murtala Alimi Otisese, prayed to God to ensure the success of Tinubu in the 2023 elections to enable him to become the next president.

While speaking on the occasion, Tinubu urged members of ethnic nationalities resident in Kano to campaign for the success of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

“Go out there and campaign for our great party; neighbour-to-neighbour, house-to-house, and door-to-door to ensure our success in the 2023 elections,” he said.

He also urged them not to believe what other political parties were telling them, as they were only telling them lies, adding that such parties do not have integrity, promises, and honesty.

“We, make promises, we keep them; we promise you a better Nigeria. I will not let you down,” Asiwaju added.