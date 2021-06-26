Two feared killed in Benue

Two people were feared killed in separate incidents in Makurdi, Benue State capital between Friday night and early hours of Saturday.

The first incident happened on Friday night at the Modern market in Makurdi when a group of people suspected to be cult members butchered a member of factional cult group into pieces.

It was gathered that the suspected cultist was trailed into the market by a rival gang who used cutlasses and other sharp objects to cut him into pieces when the gunshot at him didn’t penetrate.

The second incident happened around Demekpe early hours of Saturday when some vigilance group responded to a distress call by a motorcylist who raised the alarm when a motorcycle thief snatched his motorcycle.

The vigilante people were said to have given the motorcyle thief a hot chase but escaped and ran into a church where they were having all night prayer.

A member of the church (Living Seed Mega Church) who simply identified herself as Comfort said that the motorcyle thief was pursued into their church where a vigil was ongoing by vigilance group.

According to Comfort, “We were having all night prayer when a young man ran into our church, (Living Seed Mega Church) around 3:am today (Saturday) calling on our pastor to help him and was soaked with blood.

“And suddenly, some members of the vigilance group in the area pursued him into the church and the pastor pleaded with the members of the group to have mercy on him but they resisted all the plea of our pastor and they forcefully dragged him out of the church.”

It was gathered that the vigilante members later took the motorcyle thief to the main road and set him ablaze.

When contacted, Benue State Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incidents.

“Incidents confirmed and condemned,” Anene texted.

