Troops reopen Gusau-Sokoto highway after 14hrs blockage by angry protesters

The military under Operation Hadarin Daji has reopened the Gusau-Sokoto Highway which was blocked by angry protesters for 14 hours over the worsening insecurity situation in the state.

The protesters from the neighbouring villages of Bingi, Gari Ilu, Tashar Abu villages in Maru and Bungudu local government areas respectively besieged the road in the early hours of Friday morning.

Comprising of women, adults and children the angry protesters came out to express their anger over what they described as frequent banditry attacks on their villages as well as the withdrawal of military personnel deployed to the area.

The situation led to commuters plying the road to be stranded for 14 hours before troops were deployed to clear the road.

A stranded passengers lamented the hardship the blockage has dwell on them before it was finally reopened by the troops.

Narrating his ordeal, Nura Ahmed remarked that he slept in Gusau while on a transit to Sokoto.

The following day he said, he boarded a commercial bus to Sokoto only to be stranded around Bungudu, saying he had to remain on the hold up for 14 hours before it was reopened.

“We started our journey to Sokoto around 10 pm.”

Since 8am we were stranded in one place. Thank God the road has been cleared he stressed.

Speaking on the development, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, One Brigade Headquarters, Gusau, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim said military did not withdraw from the area, pointing, we are restrategizing for effective coverage.

On the blockage, he said sanity has been restored in the road, after dispersing the angry protesters. Our troops acted professionally we did not record any casualty.

He also assured people of the state of their commitments to professionally dislodge the bandits that have been tormenting the people of the state.

Findings gathered that because of the number of vehicles that were stranded commuters were still leaving the road the following day Saturday.

