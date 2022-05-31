Two die, pupil injure in Delta fatal accident

Latest News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Two died others injured, Bayelsa PDP primaries, IPOB's threat to enforce, Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community, One fatally injured as rival cults clash in Warri, Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta, Manhunt for man, Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta, Cult-related attacks claim five lives in Delta community, Police arrest woman for attempting to chop off husband's manhood in Delta, Woman defiles 12-year-old niece with stick for stealing garri, fish in Delta, 2023:  Delta Traditional Rulers Council distances self from proposed monarchs summit, Gunmen reportedly kill army officer in Warri, Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land, Gardener commits suicide in Sapele, Auto crash kills six in Delta, Seven women feign blindness, arrested for child trafficking in Delta, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop

A fatal accident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday around Otovwodo Market, Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has claimed two lives while others sustained degrees of injuries.

The accident involved a bus and a stationary vehicle offloading some goods.

A witness said the bus belonged to a private school located in the Ekrejebor community in Ughelli.

He said the bus was conveying children to school when it developed a brake failure, leading to the crash.

The source further explained that the driver, in an attempt to manoeuvre the bus, rammed the parked vehicle discharging goods brought from the north.

Two young men died instantly.


It was also disclosed that one of the pupils in the school bus sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased two young men were taken to a morgue.

Other eyewitnesses said the accident would have been more fatal if the traders along the road had resumed the day’s business.

The incident caused serious traffic jams along the busy Ughelli-Patani ExpressWay and the Otovwodo Road.

As of the time of filing the report, the corpse of the boys and the vehicles had been removed from the scene of the accident and no official reaction from relevant authorities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Two die, pupil injure in Delta fatal accident

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Two die, pupil injure in Delta fatal accident

You might also like
Latest News

Kaduna Assembly suspends two local govt chairmen over alleged misappropriation

Latest News

One killed, scores injured as political thugs clash in Ondo

Latest News

Man dies in Onitsha hotel after drug-enhanced sex with lover

Latest News

Scores injured in Oporoza, as youths rescue abducted colleague over chairmanship…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More