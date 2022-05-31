Two die, pupil injure in Delta fatal accident

A fatal accident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday around Otovwodo Market, Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has claimed two lives while others sustained degrees of injuries.

The accident involved a bus and a stationary vehicle offloading some goods.

A witness said the bus belonged to a private school located in the Ekrejebor community in Ughelli.

He said the bus was conveying children to school when it developed a brake failure, leading to the crash.

The source further explained that the driver, in an attempt to manoeuvre the bus, rammed the parked vehicle discharging goods brought from the north.

Two young men died instantly.





It was also disclosed that one of the pupils in the school bus sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased two young men were taken to a morgue.

Other eyewitnesses said the accident would have been more fatal if the traders along the road had resumed the day’s business.

The incident caused serious traffic jams along the busy Ughelli-Patani ExpressWay and the Otovwodo Road.

As of the time of filing the report, the corpse of the boys and the vehicles had been removed from the scene of the accident and no official reaction from relevant authorities.

