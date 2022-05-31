BREAKING: Bauchi PDP candidate withdraws, cites personal reasons

As widely insinuated, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has begun the process that will make him get the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 General elections.

This is following the withdrawal of the gubernatorial candidate of the party Barr Kashim Mohammed Ibrahim from the race citing personal reasons for the decision he took.

Speaking to Tribune Online Tuesday evening, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Yayanuwa Zainabari said, “yes, I can confirm to you that, our gubernatorial candidate, Barr Kashim Ibrahim has withdrawn from the race. The only reason he gave the party is personal”.

Yayanuwa Zainabari added that “since he has withdrawn voluntarily, the party has no option but to accept his decision and thank him for being a loyal party member”.

According to him, “we have started the process of getting a replacement for him in line with the provisions of the relevant electoral laws and guidelines. We will look into all of the laws and do the needful”.

Asked if what the party is doing is not deceit on the electorate, he said that, “no, not a deceit, he voluntarily bought the forms, contested and won, now he has withdrawn voluntarily. There is no deceit there.”





He, however, said that “one thing is that, the people of Bauchi State have beckoned on Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to continue as the Governor for a second term, by the grace of God, he will be our candidate for 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.”

“You know that he contested but lost the party presidential primaries, he can now come back, contest for the gubernatorial ticket so that he will participate as the candidate of the PDP in 2023”, he stressed.

The PDP spokesperson assured that “In sha Allah, between today and Saturday, we will let the people know the next line of action, it could be another primary in the state or direct substitution, whichever is easier and recognized by the law is what we want to do”.

He however assured the people of Bauchi State that the PDP is not confused and not deceiving them but doing things as recognized and accepted by law”.

