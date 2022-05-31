BREAKING: Bauchi PDP candidate withdraws, cites personal reasons

Latest News
By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Bauchi PDP candidate withdraws, Gale of withdrawal trails PDP, Crisis rocks Imo PDP, Diden Amori win PDP, PDP primaries: Bauchi, Edo 2023: We are set, Only elected delegates PDP, PDP rejects tenure , Abia has no delegate, Plateau PDP tasks members,Ibadan Southwest PDP leaders, aspirants back primary election, Abia PDP Working Committee, PDP NWC sets up, 125 PDP aspirants risk, PDP panel disqualifies two, PDP screening committee disqualifies six senatorial aspirants in Kogi, PDP screens Makinde Gbolarumi, A Kwara PDP May primaries, spirants reject PDP consensus candidate for Saki West, demand primaries, PDP Group commends Makinde's role in equity, backs Adeniran's Senatorial ambition, Aggrieved PDP members threaten, Court sacks Ebonyi, No imposition of candidates, Inauguration of new Lagos PDP exco unacceptable― Ex- Zonal leader, Abayomi Kuye, Group condemns Benue PDP consensus option, Crisis brews in Oyo PDP, as aspirants rejects consensus candidates2023: Ondo PDP passes vote-of-no-confidence in lawmaker, presents alternative candidate, Inter-party consensus group mobilises support for Southern presidency, Kaduna airport attack: Buhari fiddles while Nigeria burns PDP extends tenure of Lagos chapter Caretaker Committee by one month, Niger South will produce next governor, says Niger PDP, PDP NWC receives reports, petitions on Ekiti ward congress, PDP aspirants know fate, Ondo Anti-corruption Bill: PDP PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP begins sale, FG’s descent to fascism, PDP moves to avert crisis, Missing N25trn, Kwara PDP inaugurates 18-man, PDP hails conduct of congresses, PDP calls for calm, PDP demands discontinuation of trial, multiple disasters affecting states, PDP rejects reported hike, opening parallel secretariat, Nigerians fed up with Buhari, Lagos PDP, No crisis in Oyo PDP, PDP gets committee, Anti-party activities, Bauchi, Buhari’s impeachment constitutional, PDP demands independent truth, New Caretaker Committee, Niger, PDP, Ondo PDP, PDP, Reject bogus request for spendings, congratulate APC, Ten political parties, 14 vacant seats, PDP commiserates with flood victims, Violence mars PDP congress, PDP gives conditions, petrol price hike, Lagos PDP votes Alebiosu, PDP rejects N151 fuel price, Supreme Court judgment, PDP flags off Ondo, PDP governors, Ekiti PDP, Delta PDP, still in the race, Kaduna PDP Chairmanship aspirants, Former Edo lawmaker defects to PDP, PDP Campaign council, LASWA, Lagos, boat mishaps, intimated, Oba's palace, PDP, Lagos east, Edo PDP, Court restrains PDP over the dissolution of Ondo Local Government Exco, PDP over national delegate list,on, Lagos PDP calls for cancellation of Assembly, Reps Primaries

As widely insinuated, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has begun the process that will make him get the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 General elections.

This is following the withdrawal of the gubernatorial candidate of the party Barr Kashim Mohammed Ibrahim from the race citing personal reasons for the decision he took.

Speaking to Tribune Online Tuesday evening, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Yayanuwa Zainabari said, “yes, I can confirm to you that, our gubernatorial candidate, Barr Kashim Ibrahim has withdrawn from the race. The only reason he gave the party is personal”.

Yayanuwa Zainabari added that “since he has withdrawn voluntarily, the party has no option but to accept his decision and thank him for being a loyal party member”.

According to him, “we have started the process of getting a replacement for him in line with the provisions of the relevant electoral laws and guidelines. We will look into all of the laws and do the needful”.

Asked if what the party is doing is not deceit on the electorate, he said that, “no, not a deceit, he voluntarily bought the forms, contested and won, now he has withdrawn voluntarily. There is no deceit there.”


He, however, said that “one thing is that, the people of Bauchi State have beckoned on Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to continue as the Governor for a second term, by the grace of God, he will be our candidate for 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.”

“You know that he contested but lost the party presidential primaries, he can now come back, contest for the gubernatorial ticket so that he will participate as the candidate of the PDP in 2023”, he stressed.

The PDP spokesperson assured that “In sha Allah, between today and Saturday, we will let the people know the next line of action, it could be another primary in the state or direct substitution, whichever is easier and recognized by the law is what we want to do”.

He however assured the people of Bauchi State that the PDP is not confused and not deceiving them but doing things as recognized and accepted by law”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

BREAKING: Bauchi PDP candidate withdraws, cites personal reasons

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

BREAKING: Bauchi PDP candidate withdraws, cites personal reasons

You might also like
Latest News

Bauchi reviews curfew imposed on Yelwa to12 hours

Latest News

Osun PDP Chieftain, Ebenezer Babatope, congratulates Adeleke, Atiku

Latest News

2023: PDP, APC lose over 20,000 supporters to SDP in Taraba

Latest News

Bauchi APC senatorial primaries: Shehu Umar, Uba Nana emerge winners

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More