Tush Ayaga makes statement with ‘True Love’

Nigerian Afro singer and actor, Dauda Mubarak Babatunde, popularly known as Tush Ayaga, seems not to relent on his push for success. Just a few weeks back he made a huge statement with his much-touted single, entitled ‘True Love’, which hit the internet on May 3.

Tush Ayaga, who was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, is one of the artistes making some underground noise in the music scene. He has been able to discover his musical talent at a very tender age and since then nurtured it to a professional level.

Coming with this new single, his fans can be assured that the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology graduate did not disappoint as he has always proven himself to be a star in the making. He writes songs with the skill of a veteran and delivers his vocals just like that of legends.

Tush Ayaga, who started music professionally in 2016 and has two projects and many singles to his credits, said ‘True Love’ resonates with what love is meant to be.

“I wrote the song in 2017. It was inspired by my ex, who had threatened to leave me at that time. So, I was considering whether to beg her but immediately something struck me in the heart and I had a change of mind never to beg for true love. For me, true love is meant to be cordial,” he said.

Since the release of the song, it has enjoyed multiple streams on global music platforms still enjoying massive airplay across the country. Tush is hopeful that the song would soon top the music charts.





Tush Ayaga is, however, known for his hard work, humble attitude, and passionate dedication to his music. He has performed at many music gigs across Nigeria with many music lovers acknowledging him as a talent to watch out for in the music industry.