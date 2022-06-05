Stars turn up for AYKO 2022 as five finalists emerge

It was gathering of celebrities in both fashion and lifestyle circles as they turned up in style for this year’s edition of AYKO, a talent and modeling competition with the vision to discover and nurture raw African talents and showcase them to the world.

Held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State, the venue was filled to the brim with fashion and lifestyle personalities gracing the red carpet with different styles that caught the attention of many who witnessed the scene.

Hosted by presenter and TV host, Joelah Noble, the event witnessed the heavy presence of style and fashion enthusiasts including top fashion brands across the country as they converged on Oriental to make new fashion statements that left the crowd cheering contestants who dazzled on the runway.

After their performances from 14 finalists at the event, five contestants comprising models and musicians: Ayobami, (songwriter); Adesile (model); Franca (singer); Cabrini Divo (singer) and David emerged winners

Being its second edition, AYKO co-founders, Koya Onagoruwa and Ayoola Bakare noted that the hunt was aimed at discovering talents and giving them the necessary supports.

“From the very beginning, we had sought to ensure that emphasis was placed on upskilling and supporting the talents and models to the very highest standards, giving them every opportunity to proudly represent the best of the industry, on the world stage”.





“Our unwavering focus on promoting and encouraging the advancement of African talents and models, and our long-held beliefs on how we strongly believe AYKO Agency can contribute to industry, on an international level, means that we are fully prepared for the tough challenges. Our aim is to take the best of Nigerians, and showcase them internationally. There is a richness in Nigerian talents and models, what is needed is opportunities”.

Continuing, they however listed the criteria to participate in the talent hunt.

“We are looking to identify talents (actor/actress, singer/musician, painter/sketch artist, dancer, etc.) and models, with a true potential