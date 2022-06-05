West Africa beauty festival will change face of make-up business in Nigeria —Ohuda

Port Harcourt-based beautician, Evangel Amogechukwu Ohuda has said, her forthcoming Beauty Festival will bring a positive change in the makeup industry.

Ohuda, who is optimistic about the festival said preparations are in the top gear to stage a topnotch festival in September.

“What I hope to achieve with this events is great connections. I hope to achieve connections not for myself alone, but for the thousands of participants. I hope to achieve business success not just for myself, but also for business owners who are going to showcase their businesses, because I see West Africa Beauty Festival as a platform that will promote everyone, irrespective of your field, even as a sponsor or partner. Trust me when I say this event will shape the face of makeup business in Nigeria.

“The idea behind the festival is to spread the narrative of African Beauty; this is basically us celebrating our own beauty, the beauty of our profession, client and product, our brands in general.

“Well, personally as the visioner of the events, of course I have my own personal funds which have been set out for it, although, not very large. However, we are also looking out for some companies to sponsor us too; we are still soliciting for support and sponsors,” she added.

Ohuda, who is also into hair production, said, although, beauty practice has always been a part of her family, she is inspired by veterans in the profession, adding: “I’ve been in this business for 12 years. Right from when I was young, beauty has been a family business. I grew up in it, and then, I decided to make it my own and what I will do for a living.





“I look up to lot of veterans because they are doing so well in the industry, although, one person I really admire the most is not a Nigerian, but his business is in Nigeria. His name is Sari’s.

I’ve been following him up on all social media platforms; that’s how much I admire him and his craft. And in the line of beauty, I love and admire Funke Akindele. She created Jennifer’s Dairy and had a beauty house in it. That really is an inspiration to me and very motivating too. Another thing I love about her is that, each time I look at her, I love my job the more because she wears makeup the right way. I love the way she does her job. I look up to her, I’m inspired by her makeup.

“The industry is doing more than well. Africa is the largest beauty market in the world, and this means that the business is lucrative. So I feel that beauticians need moments of merriment. We need moments of celebration. We need to feel the impacts of our profession, West Africa in general needs to recognize that we beauticians come first in the world,” she added.

