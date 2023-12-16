Masa, also known as waina, is a popular traditional Northern Nigeria delicacy, particularly among the Hausa people. It is made from rice or maize and sometimes a mixture of both. Often paired with vegetable soup, kulikuli powder or suya, the fluffy golden brown snack is best enjoyed in the morning with the soup as breakfast or as a snack at evening with suya.

Masa is easy to prepare. Here is how to prepare the northern snack.

Soak raw rice or polished corn till soft. You can soak it over night.

Blend the soaked rice or corn to create a paste. (Boil a small portion of the soaked rice or corn and mix with the raw soaked one before blending)

Add yeast and sugar to the batter and allow to sit for at least two hours to ferment.

Add a bit of salt and baking powder and mix well.

Oil your special masa pot with little vegetable oil then put little batter and fry on one side till golden brown then flip the other side to get same colour.

Your masa is ready to be serve with a pairing of your choice.

