Trust: The glue that hold sales-relationships together

When it comes to sales, trust (an offshoot of relationship) is everything! Many are failing woefully in life, leadership and business today, not because they do not know their onions, but they are falling flat on their faces and bellies because they cannot be trusted by customers and would be customers. I used to know a company that was doing so well in business, but after a while, the company got drowned in the ocean of the market-place as the Titanic of old, when the company began to betray the trust that customers had in them.

I do not care a hoot how well-structured your business is, if you are betraying public trust, it is only a question of time, the company is going to die and become completely forgotten. If your business is going to endure for decades and centuries, then you will need to take very seriously the issue that I am raising here. For the umpteenth time, you are going to fail in business once you start failing to keep your business promises. I do not need to be a seer to know this.

Many spend so much money on advertisement in order to attract clients to their businesses, but after attracting them, through distrust, they send them away. You need to understand that what people primarily buy is not what you are selling, but what they buy is trust. Once people cannot trust you and your brand, they won’t buy from you. Many business-owners do not understand this. Many have failed and are failing in real estate business today because they promise one thing but do something else. This may be the reason you are failing in business, too!

I do not care how high you have climbed the ladder of success in the realm of business, on the condition that you are building a brand that cannot be trusted by the people, it is only a question of time, you are going to come crashing. If you are either in business or you are aspiring to go into the field of business, what I want to share here is very important and non-negotiable if you truly desire an enduring success in the zone of business.

You need to understand that there are four parts to the fresh-model of selling. The first part, which determines fully 40 percent of the sales transaction, is to fully develop a high trust relationship between yourself and the prospective customer. As a matter of fact, trust is said to be the glue that holds sales relationships together.

Also, trust is the foundation of your relationships with your customers, the foundation that you must build before you can make any attempt to sell your product or service. Many are not making sales because they do not understand what I am sharing here. Never you forget that building of trust comes before sales making in business.

The second part of the new model of selling, fully 30 percent of the sales process, is accurately identifying the customer’s real needs relative to what you are selling or the customer’s real problems that your product or service can solve.

The way you develop trust is by asking questions related to the customer’s needs and then by listening attentively to the answers. The more you ask questions and listen carefully, the most the customer trusts you. And the more the customer trusts you, the more the customer will open up and expand on his or her real needs, wants, and desires.

The great rules for success in selling today is “listening builds trust.” When you listen attentively, without interrupting, your customer feels more important and valuable. His or her self-esteem increases. Your customer likes you better and is more open in doing business with you. And on the condition that the customer likes you, the details won’t get in the way, but if the customer does not like you, the details will trip you up every step of the way.

The third part of the new model of selling 20 percent of the process, is the presentation. However, in the professional presentation, you focus exclusively on showing the customer that his or her needs can be met or his or her problems can be solved with the unique features and benefits of the product or service that you are selling. Your presentation is not “canned.” It is carefully crafted and tailored to respond specifically to what your customer has told you during the initial stages of the conversation.

The final stage of the new model of selling is the confirmation or closing phase. This is a relatively small part of the sale, the final 10 percent. If you have built trust, clarified need, and presented well in the first parts of the sale, this is the natural conclusion of the sales process.

In selling today, relationships and trust are everything. The more and better relationships you can establish, with more and better customers, the more sales you will make and the more profitable your business will be. This is very important.

Remember, in building relationships with customers, always ensure that you keep to every fiber of promise you make to them. Once people begin to notice a gap between what you promise and deliver, they are going to stop trusting you and your brand and this will impact negatively on your sales and if this is not quickly corrected, your business is going to become history real soon.

Lastly, buddy, I counsel that approach each customer as if you will be selling to this customer for many years to come. Focus all your attention on developing a high-quality, high-trust relationship. When you build and maintain this type of relationship, the sale will happen by itself. And the sales will go on, day after day, week after week, month after month and year after year. Till I come your way again next Monday, see you where successful business-leaders are found!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…