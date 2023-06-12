Former US President, Donald Trump has arrived in Miami, Florida, where he will appear in court on Tuesday charged with mishandling national security files.

The BBC reports that Trump flew from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Monday morning.

Trump is facing dozens of charges of illegally retaining classified information, including some about nuclear secrets.

It is the second time this year he has been charged with a crime.

Trump, who is campaigning to make a return to the White House in 2024, denies wrongdoing.

This is the first-ever federal criminal prosecution against a former US president.

On Saturday in his first public appearance since the charges were filed, Trump said the case amounted to “election interference by the corrupt” FBI and justice department.

After two of his attorneys left on the day of his indictment, Trump is anticipated to meet with potential legal counsel upon his arrival in Florida.

The Republican will hear his accusations read to him in court and is anticipated to plead not guilty before being let go. A trial date won’t probably be selected.

After Tuesday’s hearing, Trump is expected to return to Bedminster to make remarks to the media.

More than 100 documents with classified markings were discovered at Trump’s exclusive Florida club Mar-a-Lago in August, leading to last week’s 37-count indictment.





The Republican is charged by federal prosecutors with illegally holding onto documents, concealing some of them in a ballroom and a shower at Mar-a-Lago, and conspiring with a staff member to thwart efforts by the government to recover them.

The documents allegedly contained information about the defence and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

Trump, the indictment claims, tried to obstruct the FBI inquiry into the missing files by suggesting his lawyer “hide or destroy” them or tell investigators he did not have them.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE