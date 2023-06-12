Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has appointed Jeremiah Satmark as his Chief of Staff (CoS), while the former speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok, was appointed as the special adviser on legislative duties.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, the governor also appointed Alex Gyang Dalyop Kundang as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo.

Mutfwang said the appointments take effect immediately, adding that it was a reflection of his administration’s commitment to swift and effective governance.

He added that those appointed, with their exceptional qualifications and diverse experiences, are expected to play vital roles in advancing the state’s development agenda and serving the people of Plateau State.

He reiterated that his government remains focused on delivering tangible and impactful results to the people, guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

