A Nigerian doctor, Dr Ayo Arojo, has gifted the trending Ekiti chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, N500,000 and a two-week book tour in the US.

Arojo announced his support via his Facebook page for the Ekiti Chef on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Chef Dammy has continued to gather immense love and support from fans nationwide.

She is set to break the Guinness World Record in the longest cooking category with a 120-hour target.

Dr Ayodeji wrote,” Chef Dammy will be invited for a two-week book tour in the United States. I can’t wait for her to start the process! Let us continue to support her.”

Dammy, who has already completed 90 of her goal of 120 hours, astonished many when she revealed her intention to participate in the cook-a-thon on June 9.

Chef Dammy wants to surpass Hilda Baci’s unofficial 100-hour cooking marathon.

