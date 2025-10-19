Troops recover ammunition in Plateau

Troops of the 3 Division Nigerian Army and the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Plateau, in a renewed offensive aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal weapons and dismantling bandit networks across the region.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by the Media Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom.

It explained that the operation followed credible intelligence indicating that the stockpiling of arms and ammunition by suspected bandits in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

According to it, “Acting on the intelligence, troops launched a raid on the hideout of a notorious bandit located in Rawaya Village, near Kazok in Barkin Ladi”.

The statement further added that although the suspect fled moments before the troops’ arrival, a thorough search of the area led to a major discovery.

It disclosed that items recovered from the hideout included two AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one revolver pistol, four AK-47 rifle magazines, three G3 rifle magazines, 1,198 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, four rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, three mobile phones, and other sundry items.

It further explained that the recovered weapons and ammunition were currently in custody for further investigation, while intensive efforts were ongoing to track down the fleeing suspect and his collaborators.

The statement reaffirmed the determination of Operation Enduring Peace to maintain an unrelenting offensive against criminal elements threatening peace and security in Plateau State and adjoining areas.

It stated that “Operation Enduring Peace would remain decisive in its onslaught against criminal elements, while efforts to keep the Joint Operations Area safe would also be sustained”.

