Troops eliminate more terrorists, enclaves in Yobe, Borno States ―DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Tura Takaibango, a subsidiary Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East, has continued to degrade the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals as they eliminate more Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists in their enclaves at Chindila town in Yobe State and Mayankari in Borno State respectively.

This was disclosed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko.

According to the statement, the gallant troops of 233 Battalion located at Babangida on an aggressive clearance patrol had on January 25 this year made contact with Boko Haram criminals at Chindila village.

“The troops engaged the terrorists with fierce volume of fire and neutralized five of them in the process while some escaped with gunshots wounds”.

“Items recovered the bandits include; 3 x AK47 Rifles, quantity 5 x Magazines, 17 Rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.”

It added that the gallant troops were in pursuit of the enemies and have continued to dominate the general area.

The DHQ further explained that in another development, on the same day troops of both 151 and 202 Battalions and elements of Multinational Joint Task Force on fighting patrol made contact with some Boko Haram Fighters at Mayankari.

According to the statement, “In a swift and aggressive response engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire and the process neutralized 3 Boko Haram criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered include 3 x AK 47 Rifles, 1 x Solar panel and 1 x Improvised Explosive Device making equipment while the troops thereafter destroyed their hideout after the encounter and exploiting the general area in search of the escaped criminals.

The statement explained that “the continuous successes recorded by the gallant troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO against the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province main hideouts where they plot and carry out their evil acts against civilian targets is an indication of their capitulation and the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

It also stated that the troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO were highly commended for their dedication and dexterity in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts and encouraged to continue on the path of the successes so far recorded.

It f assured the entire populace of the North East region that the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and zeal to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in the zone and others.

