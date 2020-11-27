Troops destroy Armed Bandits’ camps, neutralize scores of fighters in Katsina ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that the Air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has recorded more successes against armed bandits in the North West of the Country with the destruction of another camp and neutralization of scores of armed fighters at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Co-ordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Eneche.

He said the airstrikes executed by the Air component equally resulted in the destruction of some structures at a camp in Dunya Forest also in Katsina State.

According to him, the air raids were conducted on 23 and 24 November on the heels of impeccable intelligence reports indicating that the two camps, with their clusters of huts, were among the locations being used by the terrorists-affiliated armed bandits to store their sophisticated weapons and plan attacks.

“Aerial surveillance missions also established pattern-of-life evidence of the presence of black attire-wearing terrorists at the two locations.

“Consequently, the Air component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which engaged the 2 locations in successive passes, destroying portions of the camps, including their storage facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames.

“HUMINT sources later confirmed that no fewer than 37 bandits were neutralized at Dunya while many more were killed at Birnin Kogo”

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remained resolute in the fight against banditry and other sundry crimes and would not relent until normalcy was restored to all troubled zones of the country.

