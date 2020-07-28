Tribute to a gallant combatant

Death, do not be proud that you took away a courageous young lady despite her positive contribution to her fatherland.

Miss Tolulope Arotile was born in December 1995 to Mr and Mrs Akintunde Arotile in Kaduna, but both parents hail from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

At her age, Tolu shocked the world to become the first female combat helicopter pilot in Nigeria while some of her female peers were angling to become a slay mamas, international fraudsters and sophisticated prostitutes that can tarnish the image of their family and nation.

Tolulope showed the country that she was a true daughter of a brave man and displayed this in fighting against insurgency in the North-East. She contributed her quota in suppressing the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

She contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North-Central states of bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

I urge the Federal Government to name the Air Force Department of Nigeria Defence Academy after the combatant.

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, should also name any reputable state-owned establishment after her to immortalise her so that her patriotism and contribution will not go in vain.

Comrade Sodiq O. Gasali, Abuja