Trend Micro to address cyber security skills gap in Africa

In a bid to bridge the cybersecurity skills deficiency gap on the African continent, Trend Micro, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, has undertaken to organise a free 10-week programme focused on soft and hard skills required to succeed in the cybersecurity field.

The programme is said to be open to recent ICT-related and engineering graduates from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Mauritius and offers partic­ipants the opportunity to earn industry-recognised certificates and potential job opportunities at Trend Micro in order to kick-start their cybersecurity career.

An associate systems engineer and one of the beneficiaries of the 2021 Trend Micro’s Certification Program in IT Security (CPITS), Fortress Abioye, disclosed that the programme was one opportunity that turned things around and kick-started his career in cybersecurity.

“I got trained in the various aspects of cybersecurity and even in soft skills by well-seasoned instructors who gave great attention to the students. I had lots of fun at the same time, getting to meet amazing people, and sharing ideas, perspectives, and culture!”

According to Trend Micro, considering the years-long 0 percent unemployment rate in the cybersecurity field, it was an op­portunity for those interested in technology to join the programs’ 400+ graduates in finding mean­ingful employment in an excit­ing and relevant industry.

This programme, they ex­plained, reflects Trend Micro’s commitment to closing the cybersecurity skills gap, increasing diversity in the field, and providing the youth with skills fit for digital age positions.

“The next edition of the CPITS will run from January 2023 to March 2023 with applications closing mid-November. Trend Micro, a global cyberse­curity leader, leverages decades of security expertise, research, and innovation to help make the world safe for exchanging digital information.