Access Bank, FSDH Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Unity Bank, sponsor Financial Markets Conference 

Business News
By Tribune Online
Local stock market halts bullish trend as investors lose N127.1bn, Local stock market maintains bullish run as investors earn N60.97bn, NGX: BUA Cement stocks keep market on positive territory as investors earn N178.4bn, Selloffs of Banking stocks, Investors earn N12.5bn , Equities market reverses, BUA Cement losses further, dips local stock market by 0.5%, Shareholders query NGX over impending resolutions, NGX: High Cap losses pull equities market lower by 0.1%, Nigerias inflation rate in August , Local stock market halts negative trend as investors earn N25bn, Large Cap stocks losses, Local stock market opens week bearish as investors lose N30bn, Equities investors earn N65bnEquities investors lose N78bn as bears persist at NGX, investors lose N10bn, Equiti, es investors lose N18bnNigerias inflation rate soars , Local stock market slips further by 2.26% as ASI settles below 50,000bps, Equities investors lose N125bn as market opens week weaker by 0.6%, Equities market reverses gain, ASI dips by 0.1%, Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn, Equities investors lose N868.03bn in 5days as lulls persist at NGX, Local stock market Equities market falls, Stock market shed N127bn , Local stock market records 3rd consecutive losses as ASI dips by 0.12%, Local stock market opens, Negative sentiments persist at NGX as investors lose N124bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX, NGX: Equities investors gain N28bn as market opens week bullish, NGX posts 3rd-day loss amid selloffs of Airtel Africa, BUA Foods shares, Inflation rate hits 11-month high, Equities investors lose N634.6bn as NGX ASI dips by 2.2% WoW, Bears persist at NGX as investors further lose N518bn, Bears persist at NGX as equities investors lose N19bn, Equities investors lose N101.36bn,

The sixth Annual Financial Markets Conference will on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 themed “Impact of Monetary Policy Framework and Liquid Market on the Economy.”

The event is being sponsored by Access Bank, FSDH Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Unity Bank sponsor Financial Markets Conference.

In a statement, the Acting Executive Secretary, Mrs. Mary Gbegbaje noted that the Conference was designed to provide an opportunity for Financial Markets Participants, Regulators, Investors, corporate organizations and other stakeholders to deliberate on possible ways of using Financial Market Infrastructure to facilitate the deepening and development of the Nigerian Economy.

The programme which commences by 9.00am at Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos provides a veritable avenue for the participants to exchange ideas that would promote sustainable business and economic growth with erudite speakers sharing opinions on topical areas.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

The welcome remark will be given by the Association’s President, Mr. Bayo Adeyemo with keynote address delivered by Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede; Director, Financial Markets Department Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Sere-Ejembi, will ideate on Regulatory Framework and its Effect on Liquid Markets while Managing Director/CEO FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd, Mrs. Smith will speak on Risk Management as Effective Tools to Drive Liquidity and Transparency and Dr. Teriba will speak on National Economic Outlook and Essential Tools for Participation in Global Financial Markets.

In addition, Bloomberg’s Head of Middle East and Africa Sellside & Electronic Trading Solutions, Mr. Femi Okulaja, will speak on Market Infrastructural Development: A Tool for Financial Markets Deepening and Recovery.

The event will be anchored by Mr. Zeal Akaraiwe, MD/CEO Graeme Blaque Advisory.


The Financial Markets Dealers Association of Nigeria is an association of licensed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) operating within the Nigeria financial market, emphasizing on regulatory policy engagement/advocacy and professional ethics in the financial markets.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

You might also like
Business News

NPA moves to avert delays of Nigeria’s export cargoes, commissions new EPT

Business News

Amazon opens first office in Lagos

Business News

Trend Micro to address cyber security skills gap in Africa

Business News

Flour Mills posts impressive H1’23 revenue growth

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More