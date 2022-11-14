Training RSMs crucial to Nigerian Army operational effectiveness ― COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya said Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) training convention is strategic for Army operations, as well as enhanced discipline in the Nigerian Army.

Farouk stated this on Monday at Lt Gen Tukur Buratai Auditorium, Ginginya Barrack in Sokoto while declaring the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) second convention opened.

The Chief of Army Staff noted that building the capacity of RSMs is crucial to Nigerian Army’s operational effectiveness considering the important roles they play as custodians of discipline and regimentation.

” We held the first convention early this year in Lagos and it was impactful hence the need to approve the biannual of this convention again in Sokoto he stated.

He maintained that the theme of this convention “capacity building for Regimental Sergeant Majors in the Nigerian Army for enhanced Regimentation is apt and timely at the time Army is countering terrorism and insurgency.

He urged the participants to express their views on the cross-fertilisation of ideas.

“Let me tell you since the Mr President gave us marching order to deal ruthlessly with the enemies of the country there is no hiding place for terrorists and insurgency,” he added.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing resources for them to carry out their duty effectively.

He also commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State for his good cordial relationship with the Army in the state by providing lands for Army to build barracks and other facilities.

On his part, the Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army, Maj Gen O W Ali appreciated COAS for his love for training and retraining of officers and soldiers.

He said the COAS has made the Nigerian Army better than he met it stressing that every soldier and officers embrace his philosophy.

In his Welcome address the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto Maj Gen Uwem Bassey thanked COAS for putting the welfare of Soldiers and officers a priority.

He said the training would enhance capacity, regimentation and discipline amongst the RSMs saying the convention should be sustained.

Declaring the convention open the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the testimony he is hearing about COAS made him believe that the Army Boss is one of the finest officers in the army saying Sokoto people are proud of him.





He explained that the strategic roles of RSMs in setting up of Nigerian Army apart from being the bridge they are also officers in charge of discipline

“Your role is very critical in maintaining laws and orders within the Army,” he said

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, again commissioned another set of Sergeant Major Quarters at the Gingiya Barracks, Sokoto.

The highlight of the event is the decoration of the GOC 8 Division Sokoto Maj Gen Uwem Bassey with Division Insignial Landyard by the chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya.

