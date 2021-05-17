Towards a new Nigeria

A giant that is asleep is as impractical as a shattered tub. This is in reference to the sanctified and exponentially resourceful Africa that is reluctant of exploiting its potential. Africa as a continent is extensively blessed with the most sort after resources in terms of minerals, talents, brains and political stability. With all these blessings at its disposal, it is still ranked as one of the poorest continents in the world and a poor economical performer as far as poverty alleviation is concerned. While taking an indolent walk in the streets of Nigeria and any other African country, one won’t fail to see the actuality of a sick nation. Chances of meeting people trying literally survive will be high. There will be those begging along the corridors of the streets, others using unscrupulous ways to earn an a living while others are directly and visibly stealing from other people or using dubious ways to con them of their hard earned cash.Then there are those who form the majority lot. They are the ones who are at the mercies of the ‘big bosses’. They are always at political rallies or events acting as the ’commandos’. Their call for duty involves meting penance to anyone who opposes the dogma of their loaded ‘commander’.

They are hired to cause turmoil and chaos in political assemblies with a promise to be paid later and more than often, the wages are peanuts and nothing to write home about. This is a reflection of how unworthy they appear before their masters and are only used as a tool to cause disruption and muddle all because of political clout and score point. They are indoctrinated and assimilated to an extent that whatever their ‘master’ says, is what stands and any person in contradiction with the ‘sharp’, alluring tongue of the ‘boss’ is subjected to grievous harm and torture which to an extent can lead to irreversible disability or death. Even as the goons torment the unsuspecting victims by belonging to the class of commandos, they too are part of the ailing mass. Payments worth less than a dollar a day has made them become robots and zombies to big bellied politicians who have no pinch of remorse to the damaged society. Their brains have been reduced to mere body parts that have malfunctioned and thinking out of the box is not and cannot be their cup of tea. They live and die by the sword all because they are protecting the ‘boss’ who does not even mind about their welfare. The paltry pay they get makes them live a desolate life with little or no hope for the future. Their families, often rendered helpless by their way of life, have only God to turn to and at least pray for the ensuing change of one of their own. These kinds of people unable to afford any luxury wallow in poverty in the ghettos, whining about their problems in the stupor dens waiting for the next vent where their ‘master’ will call for their services.

It is no wonder around most countries in Africa, politicians do their campaigns in desolate places where poverty and ill-life is rife in order to promise them a good future which will never materialize. This is because such kind of masses are easy to convince and manipulate with a little pay having a notable influence for them to vote in a corrupt, dissolute leaders with no interest to their problems. This explains why problems such as unemployment are rife in Africa thus leading to poor utilization of available resources. This kind of living needs to change. It is in this expedition to attain political morality and sobriety that the country of Nigeria needs a sober political party that belongs to the people and effectively addresses their issues without fear or favour. By bringing all Nigerian citizens on board in addressing the issues, those in the diaspora should be part of it. Their contribution towards a new Nigeria is evident with their continuous remit of funds back into the country’s economy. Including them politically will help the country in identifying, analyzing, grading, articulating and solving the real time problems the citizens are facing on a day to day basis. Political voice from the diaspora will help address economic problems and aid in alleviating the poverty levels of most Nigerians since they will be having a say on how the funds they remit should be utilized for the economic well-being of the country. There has been copious development activities carried out by Nigerians in the diaspora such as building of industries that have opened up job opportunities to many youths resulting to a raise in their living standards. Others have joined hands and built schools, hospitals, churches, markets, music studios etc. All these have gone a long way to eradicate poverty by opening the gate to employment and talent development.

Worth noting is that there are others who have been sponsoring some Nigerians through their education both at home and abroad unconditionally with an aim to making them worthy people in the future. It is therefore evident that the country needs a political party which is in touch with those living abroad and who would want to be politically active back at home. This party by embracing them will have given them an irradiated torch to see the light of what is going on back home politically, socially and economically. Making them a part and parcel of the country’s general affairs will be a start up towards having a stable country, profitable business start-ups, improved road networks, assured food security, rigid and well-thought out education system, affordable housing system, improved security, consistent access to clean water and to compound them all, a promising and stable political environment. Good governance brought about by political stability and responsibility translates to adequate utilization of available resources thus creation of employment.

Nigerians living and working overseas have been identified to be part of contributors towards the growth of the nation’s economy and GDP. Their unending remittance of funds back to their country paints a picture of people who are more than enthusiastic to do anything worthy to make their country a great place to live and work in. Year in year out, they have been sending money into the country and this is something they should be proud of and as locals, we should be appreciative of. In recent times, we have witnessed many people losing jobs, others closing businesses and resigning to their fate back in the villages where all hope is lost.

There are those who have committed suicide due to effects of depression and socio-economic pressures as a result of the world ravaging pandemic. The disastrous outbreak of COVID-19 has had severe repercussions on the people of Nigeria and the world at large. Many have been left with no survival options and have just been depending on local or foreign aid to survive. There are those who were who were also affected but were lucky to have some of their kin residing and working abroad. They have been receiving some tokens from their diaspora relatives guaranteeing them another chance to live through the drastic effects of the scourging pandemic. This explains how important the people in the diaspora are to the economy of the country and its citizens as far as state of the nation are concerned. Incorporating them into the political economy of the country will go a long way to address the plight of the citizens and help the government in dealing with outbreaks and pandemics in stabilizing the economy for the betterment of its people. Having a representative from the diaspora being part of the government’s decision making board will be a good move in making positive economic master plans. This in the eventual end will see the economy of Nigeria grow rapidly than projected and its citizens having a good life with a promising future.

All that said, the people residing and working abroad need to be brought together so as to enable them form an umbrella that will give them a platform to address the issues affecting Nigerians and be part of the solutions. African Democratic Congress (ADC) has set up a diaspora branch that will house the Nigerians living abroad and give them a chance to be active in domestic matters be it political, social, economic, financial, educational or security matters without fear. This will be a step towards a new beginning and a new Nigeria which is the Nigeria we all want. ADC-DN (African Democratic Congress-Diaspora Network) is political ship that will help Nigerians in the diaspora navigate the broad and deep seas to the ultimate end without fear of sinking and drowning. it is a political party with wings in all the countries where Nigerians reside thus giving them a chance to be part of the country’s welfare through it. By being part of the party, the citizens are assured of economic upgrade and financial stability because it is a party that represents their interests. It reminds them that they do not need to be commandos at political rallies to be paid peanuts but rather they need to be the bosses to have their voices heard and issues addressed for a better tomorrow. ADC is the party where EVERYONE BELONGS.

Gomwalk-Ijere writes in from Switzerland

