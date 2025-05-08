Tomatoes valuable addition to weight-loss diet

Tomatoes are packed with nutrients, and their benefits are even greater when they are cooked, helping towards lower blood fat levels, quicker post-exercise recovery times, healthier skin and a reduced cancer risk.

New research suggests that tomatoes can be a valuable addition to a weight loss diet due to their rich lycopene content, which is able to support healthy liver functioning and so may help prevent weight gain.

Lycopene gives fruits like tomatoes and watermelons their bright red colour. It is an antioxidant—it fights molecules called free radicals that can damage body cells and affect the immune system.

Tomatoes are low in calories, making them a great choice for those looking to reduce calorie intake. Additionally, they are rich in dietary fibre, which adds bulk to your meals and helps you feel fuller for a longer time.

Researchers at the 2025 American Physiology Summit in Baltimore that suggested that lycopene helps the liver process fats and so helps to stave off weight gain had studied the impact of tomato consumption on obesity in zebrafish.

Their interest was sparked by a previous study that showed dietary oestrogen supplements prevented zebrafish from becoming obese despite being overfed.

Since lycopene and other compounds found in tomatoes affect some of the same chemical pathways as oestrogen, the scientists wondered if eating tomatoes could have a similar effect.

Researchers conducted a series of experiments in which they fed zebrafish a normal or high-fat diet along with various combinations of tomato extract, oestrogen supplements and lycopene supplements.

They found that fish consuming a high-fat diet supplemented with a tomato extract were more effectively protected from weight gain than fish on a high-fat diet supplemented with dietary oestrogen.

Also, fish that were fed a high-fat diet supplemented with both oestrogen and lycopene had lower blood sugar levels compared with fish consuming a normal diet, suggesting that lycopene consumption improves the breakdown of fat in the liver.

The researchers also found that the benefits of tomato consumption happened fast, showing a significant difference in metabolism after just one week.

The study’s first author, Samantha St. Clair, PhD, assistant professor of biology at Northern State University, in a remark, said, “We are excited about this one-week time point. If a relatively short-term intervention tweaks metabolism to protect against weight gain, this implies that folks would be able to make some small adjustments to their daily diet and see benefits in a few weeks.”

The team is conducting further analyses to track changes in gene expression involved in inflammation, fat processing and oestrogen metabolism at different time points and with different types of supplements.

Previously, some other experts have confirmed that consuming tomatoes in any form increases metabolism. In a study on middle-aged women, scientists discovered that consuming tomatoes increased the Resting Energy Expenditure of these women. This means the number of calories required while being at rest also increased.

As compared to many other fruits and vegetables, the glycaemic index (GI) of tomatoes is low. The GI of tomatoes is just 38. This means that the consumption of tomatoes takes a lot of time to increase the blood sugar level. The more time a food takes to do so, the better it is, as this keeps the blood sugar level in control.

Fibres, both soluble and insoluble, are crucial for weight loss. Rich in both, tomatoes are a fruit that can help you lose weight. In the large intestine, the soluble fibre in tomatoes creates a gel-like substance that serves as food for beneficial gut bacteria. Because tomatoes’ insoluble fibre binds to fat and stops it from being absorbed, it also helps to improve satiety and prevent weight gain.

Lycopene, the main dietary carotenoid in tomatoes and tomato-based food products, has been reported to protect against lung, stomach, or prostate cancer; stroke; cognitive dysfunction; and osteoporosis.

According to studies, they may reduce inflammation, strengthen the immune system, lower cholesterol, prevent blood clots, improve digestion, and guarantee skin that looks healthier.

Enjoy a variety of tomatoes, cooked or raw, in different ways to reap the most nutrients they have to offer. However, the lycopene present in tomatoes is better absorbed when they are cooked rather than eaten raw.

However, eating tomatoes alone won’t help you lose weight or burn fat. No meal can achieve that. A healthy diet and regular exercise are essential for weight loss. Exercise and diet go hand in hand. For weight loss, nutrition accounts for 70 percent and activity for 30 percent.

Additionally, burning more calories than one consumes is crucial. It is impossible to lose weight without doing these two things. Any nutritious fruit or vegetable, including tomatoes, can support a weight loss program but not entirely replace it.

