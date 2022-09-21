Toby Okechukwu denies being in Labour Party

Deputy Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives Rt Hon Toby Okechukwu had denied being in the Labour Party but insists that he remains in the PDP.

Hon Okechukwu in a press release made available to newsmen in Enugu said that he would not be contesting on the platform of any party and had since made his position clear to the Chairman of the Labour Party.

He regretted the inconvenience his constituents would suffer but pledged to continue to be of service to them.

The press release labelled “I will not contest in 2023, I am still in PDP”, reads as follows:

“My attention has been drawn to the list of candidates for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 20th September 2022 wherein my name was published as the Labour Party Candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State.

“I wish to state that I will not be contesting as the candidate of the Labour Party or any other party in the said election. I remain a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Meanwhile, my position on this matter had since been conveyed to the National Chairman of the Labour Party in my letter dated 19th July 2022.

“I deeply appreciate and can never take for granted the overwhelming goodwill of my leaders, constituents and their wish for me to be on the ballot in the 2023 general election.

“I very much understand the pains my decision is bound to cause them. However, I believe and wish to reassure them that as a constituent, I will continue to do my best and be of utmost service to them in or out of public office.

“While thanking them for their immense support and love through the years, I am supremely confident that God will remain the ultimate compass in our affairs.”

