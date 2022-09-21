Fire guts Kubwa village market in Abuja

Fire outbreak has damaged some parts of Block B at the Maitama Market, Kubwa, popularly called Kubwa Village Market, in Abuja, Tribune Online has learnt.

The fire which started at the early hours of afternoon on Wednesday was said to be caused by generator in one of the shops.

Tribune Online learnt that the owner of the shop was refilling his generator which incidently resulted in fire outbreak and damaged properties in the shop.

Before Tribune Online could get to the scene of the fire outbreak, personnel of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service had already quenched the fire.

Recall that Tribune Online recently reported a case of fire outbreak which razed down two shops and destroyed goods worth millions of naira just about a kilometers to the Kubwa Village Market.

Meanwhile, normal market activities had resumed at the Kubwa Village Market as at the time this report was filed.

