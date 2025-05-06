Tips For Seeking Help When Travelling By Road

Travelling by road can be an adventurous and rewarding experience, but it’s important to stay cautious and street-smart, especially when asking for help in a route you’re unfamiliar with.

In this article are some practical tips for seeking help or directions while keeping yourself safe.

1. Avoid Asking Help From Random Strangers or Passersby

It is important to know that not everyone has good intentions towards you, thus, the need to be careful.

Avoid stopping to ask for help from random people on the roadside, especially in isolated or sketchy areas. Instead, look for official sources like uniformed personnel, officials/drivers in parks, petrol station attendants, or shop owners in established business areas.



2. Don’t Make It Obvious That You’re In Need Of Help

Looking lost or confused can make you a target for scams or worse.

Whenever you are in the public, maintain confidence in your demeanor.

Even if you’re unsure, act as though you know what you’re doing until you find a secure place to ask questions.



3. Pay Attention To Road Signs And Landmarks

When travelling by road, always pay rapt attention to road signs and landmarks as they are there to give you a sense of location and distance.

Watch out for direction signs, city or town markers, and even billboards as they can save you the stress of having to ask people for help.



4. Avoid Night Travel

As much as you want to seek help while on the road, it’s always safer to ask for directions or seek help during the day.

Travelling at night exposes you to more harm and dangerous characters especially in unfamiliar areas.



5. Do Not Accept Unsolicited Help

In seeking help while travelling by road avoid accepting unsolicited help.

If someone you didn’t ask help from offers unsolicited help, politely decline unless it’s from a clearly identifiable individual/authority figure.

Scammers often pose as helpers.



6. Dress And Act Modestly

Finally, while travelling via road, avoid dressing in such a way that draws unnecessary attention to you. Dress simply and avoid flaunting expensive items like flashy jewelry, gadgets, or large cash bundles.

