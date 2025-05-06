Landlord’s son hacks tenant to death in Ondo

Police in Ondo State have arrested a 41-year-old man, Odunayo Olomolatan, for allegedly hacking a 22-year-old tenant, Joy Tale, to death during a heated argument in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

Olomolatan, said to be the son of a landlord based in Ireland, reportedly attacked the young woman during an altercation that escalated into a violent confrontation.

According to a source, the dispute between the two turned physical, and before residents could intervene, the incident resulted in the tragic death of the tenant.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, said the suspect was promptly arrested and is currently in custody at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ode-Irele.

He added that an intensive investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind the brutal attack.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Irele Local Government, Olajide Akinfe, expressed shock over the killing and assured the public that justice would be served, emphasizing that the suspect would not escape accountability.

