As part of events to mark the first-anniversary celebration of President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled one year of free health insurance, and antenatal care for pregnant women.

This initiative was unveiled on Monday by the Mandate Secretary, FCTA’s Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe when she visited the Paramount Ruler, the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin.

Fasawe disclosed that the initiative, coming as Renewed Hope Free Medical Outreach was designed for the poorest of the poor in rural communities.

The Mandate Secretary who was in the Palace of the Paramount Ruler and the Council’s Secretariat to sensitize the people for the outreach billed for Wednesday, warned that privileged people shouldn’t hijack the outreach, but allow the vulnerable residents to benefit from the initiative.

She noted that besides giving pregnant women one-year insurance, there will also be free eye, dental and other health services, while also providing minor surgery for the people.

Fasawe also warned that the administration would not allow advantaged people to hijack the free services, saying it is exclusively for the less privileged people.

She said, “We are going to be giving free medical care, eye care, minor surgery and dental care.

“Pregnant women and their children will get free insurance for one year. Let not the privileged people deny the less privileged people.

“Let those who can afford the care allow the poor to get the free care. We don’t want chairman’s candidates, we want the poorest of the poor. Register all Pregnant women for free antenatal”.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Secretariat, Dr Babagana Adams, has called on the council officials to mobilise the people who need the services to come out en mass.

Adams also cautioned that there should be neither ethnic nor religious discrimination as the initiative was designed to serve all.

Earlier in his remarks, the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, while lauding the initiative also pledged to support the outreach.

