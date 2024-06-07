The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has described the recent shutdown of the national grid by Organised Labour as a treasonable offense.

Tribune Online reports that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) claimed the Organised Labour, in its enforcement of the nationwide strike, declared over the failure of the Tripartite Committee to agree on a new minimum wage before the May 31 deadline, shut down the national grid.

While reacting to the recent industrial strike by labour union leaders, Akume condemned the shutdown of the national grid, describing it as a “treasonable offense”.

The SGF said this on Thursday while addressing the National Executive Council of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He said that there was nowhere in the world where labour ever interrupted the national grid, and advised labour against actions that could jeopardise government efforts.

“It is treason! Treasonable felony is economic sabotage, you don’t do that.

“We are trying to rebuild the economy. The nation is picking up, and they want to destroy it. Of what use is that to all of us? That is not the way,” he said.

Akume said that the federal government was not only committed to paying new minimum wage, stressing that it was also focusing on productivity and economic stability.

“Our people must rise up and have something in their pockets. It is not about demanding N100,000 without productivity.

“We are looking at controlling inflation and ensuring a balanced economy,” he asserted.

Akume urged religious institutions to provide essential services.

“The Church must collaborate with the government in providing facilities for people whether it is on education, health or agriculture.

“We don’t separate; we combine. There is a symbiotic relationship that can never be destroyed,” he said

He said that the current administration took over power when the economy was in a turbulent state, noting, however, that massive reforms were being undertaken.

“One of them, which appears to be a little bit tough for people to understand, is the removal of subsidy on fuel. People should stop shouting; they need to know the actual truth,” Akume stated.

He said that government had taken several measures to address current hardships, including swift actions in implementing palliatives to cushion the effects of the reforms.

“We are all aware of the N35,000 wage award for workers, which means a N30,000 minimum wage with 35,000 on top of that.

“Additionally, 100 billion naira for CNG fuel buses will help reduce transportation costs and food prices,” he added.

He said that government also took some measures to support various sectors.

“These include the allocation of N125 billion in conditional grants and financial inclusion for medium and small enterprises, and 150 billion naira in palliative loans to states to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

“We are providing 200 billion naira to support the cultivation of hectares of land, which is even more now,” Akume said.

He added that there were buses ready to be distributed soon, while rice and other essentials would also be made available.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE