Tinubu’s choice of Shettima as running mate a masterstroke, Says Governor Inuwa

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described the choice of former Governor of Borno State, Sen Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General elections as a masterstroke and the right decision that will facilitate the party’s smooth sailing to victory in the presidential elections.

This was contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.

The Governor while reacting to the development as announced last Sunday, noted that as a committed and loyal party man, Sen. Kashim Shettima is a great asset to the ruling party and will add immeasurable value to the APC presidential ticket.

According to the Governor, “Asiwaju will not have made a better choice. The former Borno State Governor is a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous and cosmopolitan leader who has succeeded in building bridges, reputation and friendships across the country; and I believe he has the capacity, acumen and political sagacity to deputise the Jagaban”.

While congratulating the one-time Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors Forum, Inuwa Yahaya said that with his background as a former lecturer, banker, agricultural economist, ex-governor and parliamentarian with visionary and patriotic ideologies, Sen. Shettima will be a’ round peg in a round hole’ as a vice president.

Inuwa Yahaya noted that: “the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket is an excellent combination that has already given APC an upper hand and set the opposition off-balance as we approach the elections”.

He reassured of his personal commitment and support of the APC in Gombe State to the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket as well as a victory for the party in 2023.

He emphasized that “Gombe is a strong APC base and we shall deploy our political arsenals to ensure sweeping victory for our great party at all levels.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….Tinubu’s choice of Shettima





Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital…Tinubu’s choice of Shettima