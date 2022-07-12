NCDMB declares N1m prize for essay Competition

Organizers of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) Annual National Undergraduate Essay competition have announced a cash prize of an N1million for the 2022 edition geared towards encouraging young Nigerians to engage in the drive for global transformation to clean energy.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, Mr Eyinimi Omorozi, CEO of Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Limited, said that this year’s edition of the undergraduate essay competition has the theme focused on “Nigerian and the drive for global transformation to clean energy” and is slated to officially commence nationwide on 18th July 2022.

Explaining further, Mr Omorozi said that the competition which is open to only first and second-year students in government and private-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria is designed to encourage the youths to build local capacities and competencies to prepare for effective participation in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry.

He said “the 2022 edition series of the prestigious NCDMB flagship event is designed to promote academic excellence for Nigerian young undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions and the Nigerian Content Policy to encourage the youths to build local capacities and competencies to prepare for effective participation in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry.

“The 2022 edition will come to a close on the 7 of September with an award and prize-giving ceremony in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The star prize is N1,000,000.00 for the best essay and all top ten finalists will win cash prizes and a laptop each.

“The NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition is open to only first and second-year students in public and privately-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Recall that, a second-year student of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Enomfon Akpan emerged winner of the 5th edition of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Annual National Undergraduate Essay competition, with the star prize of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) and laptop at the award ceremony held in Yenagoa.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend…NCDMB declares N1m prize

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike





The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital…NCDMB declares N1m prize