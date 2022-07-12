Muslim-Muslim ticket: Actor Kenneth Okonkwo dumps APC

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has resigned his membership in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Okonkwo tendered his letter of resignation to the Chairman of his ward in Nkpunano, Nsukka, Enugu State.

The 54-year-old actor said he was quitting the APC following the decision to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The former governorship aspirant said: “Those ideals are now alien to the APC with their unfortunate decision to paint our Muslim brothers in a bad light by insinuating that the Muslims in Nigeria will not accept to vote for a Northern Christian as Vice President to pair with Southern Muslim….

“If Muslims could voluntarily vote for southern presidents, it is then a fallacy to insinuate that they cannot accept a northern Christian vice president.

“This will permanently destroy the political viability of Northern Christians in Nigeria if allowed to stand.

“This is in addition to the failure to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, which should be their primary responsibility.

“The country is also in shatters.”

Making his resignation public with the letter attached, Okonkwo wrote on Instagram on Monday: “I just resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“May God deliver Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose.

“God bless you and Barka da Sallah to our Muslim brothers.”

It would be recalled the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State announced former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Tinubu and Shettima are both Muslims.

