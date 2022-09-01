Tinubu tells Kukah at 70: I’m just a few months older than you

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the forthcoming general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he is only a few months older than the respected Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday.

Tinubu stated this at the birthday celebration of Bishop Kukah on Wednesday.

Happy new month Progressives & Asiwaju Mandates♾️❤️

May this month bring us enormous joy & blessings. Watch and Listen to what Asiwaju said at Bishop Kukah’s Birthday yesterday.#BAT2023 #KENNY4BAT #BATSHET2023 pic.twitter.com/cDBL3hQjVl — BAT 2023 (@Omo_Oye2) September 1, 2022

The age of the presidential hopeful has always been a subject of controversy, with a lot of speculation surrounding his real age. However, the former governor of Lagos State has reiterated that he is 70 years old.

At the celebration which had in attendance top politicians and dignitaries, Tinubu said he is just a few months older than the celebrant and believes he has what it takes to contribute to nation building.

“You are building an institution in honour of your 70, I am 70 too. I could still contribute. I am just months older than you are.”

He continued that the responsibility of building not just an institution but the nation is on the shoulders of Bishop Kukah and he is willing to contribute his quota to building it together with him.

“Bishop, you will help build Nigeria. The greatness of the nation is on your shoulder. It’s on my shoulder too, and we must build it together.”

Tinubu also charged Nigerians on the need to be united regardless of the differences in their language, ethnicity, tribe, and religion.

Citing Nigeria’s former national anthem ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’, he said “Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE