Celebrity birthdays: Waje, Ekong, Zendaya, Mz Kiss celebrate today, September 1

Nigerian singer Waje, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, American actress Zendaya, and Nigerian rapper Mz Kiss are celebrating their birthdays today, September 1. Here’s a brief about each of the celebrants:

1. Waje

Aituaje Iruobe(1 September 1980) known as Waje, is a Nigerian singer whose vocal range covers three octaves.

In 2007, Waje launched her music career while still a student at the time.

She first gained recognition after being featured on the remake of P-Square’s “Omoge Mi”. And she was also featured on the duo’s 2008 hit track “Do Me”.

She also contributed vocals to Banky W’s “Thief My Kele” and M.I’s “One Naira”.

In 2016, Waje was one of the four judges in the inaugural season of The Voice Nigeria.

Waje worked with the youths of her community through an organisation “Waje’s Safe House”, where she teams up with other NGOs quarterly to help fight for their cause.

She was part of the collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria to stand against electoral manipulation, vote-buying, violence and thuggery.

2. William Troost-Ekong

William Paul Troost-Ekong (born 1 September 1993) is a professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for EFL Championship side Watford and captains the Nigeria national team.

He made his debut for Nigeria in 2015 and has since earned more than 60 caps.

He signed for Belgian club KAA Gent in July 2015 and was loaned out to Norwegian club FK Haugesund.

In July 2017, Troost-Ekong signed for Turkish Süper Lig club Bursaspor. He also played for the Italian side Udinese.





3. Mz Kiss

Akindele Justina Omowunmi (born 1 September 1996), known by her stage name Mz Kiss, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter.

She ventured into music in 2010 and released her debut singles You Go Craze in 2012 and Holla at Me in 2013.

She released Figure 8 on April 3, 2013, the first single after signing on to Taurus Musik and Bad Dog Entertainment.

4. Zendaya

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman (born 1 September 1996) is an American actress and singer. She has received various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world on its annual list in 2022.

She made her television debut as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up and starred as the titular character in the sitcom K.C. Undercover.

Her feature film debut came in 2017 with the superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming, and she went on to star in its sequels. She also appeared in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria.

Her film roles include the musical drama The Greatest Showman (2017), the animated musical adventure Smallfoot (2018), the romantic drama Malcolm & Marie (2021), and the science fiction epic Dune (2021).

In addition to her acting career, Zendaya has ventured into music. In 2011, she released the singles “Swag It Out” and “Watch Me”.

She signed with Hollywood Records in 2012 and subsequently released her debut single, “Replay”, which reached the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. She released her eponymous debut studio album in 2013.

5. Denike

Adeleke Adeshayo Adenike (1 September 1997), popularly known as Denike is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

The female sensation who is gradually creating a spot for herself in the Nigerian music industry started music professionally in 2018.

Denike has nursed her music dreams since she was a teenager, she, however, released her first official single “Eyinju” in 2018 under her record label, Sleekjamz Records.

She released her second single titled “Ejika” in 2019 and then followed it up with another impressive track “Away” also released that same year.

6. Carlos Sainz Junior

Carlos Sainz Vázquez de Castro (born 1 September 1994), otherwise known as Carlos Sainz is a Spanish racing driver currently competing in Formula One for Scuderia Ferrari. He is the son of Carlos Sainz Sr., a double World Rally Champion, and the nephew of rally driver Antonio Sainz.

In 2012, Sainz raced in the British and European Formula 3 championships for Carlin. He raced for DAMS in the 2014 Formula Renault 3.5 season, winning the championship before moving to F1 with Toro Rosso. Sainz moved to McLaren for the 2019 season, while at the same time ending his contract with Red Bull Racing.

At the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix Sainz took his maiden Formula One podium finish in third. He moved to Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season. At the 2022 British Grand Prix, Sainz took his maiden Formula One pole position and career win.

