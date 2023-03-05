Nurudeen Alimi Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Oyo State, some support groups of Nigeria's President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state. The groups are: the Southern for Tinubu BAT Democracy, Yoruba Campaign for BAT and Tinubu Campaign Movement. The groups, during their visit to the state's deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal, in his residence at the weekend, noted that their declaration of support for Makinde and his deputy was as a result of the their outstanding performances. The National Coordinator of the groups, Mr. Adebayo Moronsole and the Public Relations Officer/Director of Strategy, Mr. Emmanuel Adesanya, in a statement jointly signed and made available to journalists on Sunday said: "Seyi Makinde should continue in office for the improved life of the people of Oyo State; therefore, the Southwest for Bola Ahmed Tinubu coalition groups are pledging our support for him and his deputy." "The group has no fewer than 372,000 members who have their Permanent Voter Cards." "Our grassroots mobilisers are now on house-to-house campaign for the re-election of the governor." "We have enjoyed many good works by Makinde’s administration, including peace and security in the state." "We urge Oyo State citizens to support this administration’s re-election for the continuation of the good works," the statement read. Responding, the deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal, expressed appreciation to the the groups for their thoughtfulness and their readiness to work for the continuity of good works in the state. He stressed that governor Seyi Makinde will remain one of the best governors the state has ever produced, owing to his unprecedented archivements in office. Lawal maintained that the state has recorded progress in its socio-economic development, which remains unbeatable among the southwest states. "I am saying this without any equivocation, Seyi Makinde is one of the best governors the state has ever produced. He has transformed the state in his almost four years of governance from story to glory." "For the continuity of this great feat, he deserves to be given another chance to take the state to the land of prosperity." He, however, assured that under the Omituntun 2.0, more dividends of democracy will be brought to the the people of the state for another four years.