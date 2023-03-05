Taofeek Lawal, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said it is not in alliance with any political party as Nigerians go to the poll again to elect their leaders during this weekend’s Governorship and States Assembly election across the country.

The party stated this in a release signed by its national publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday in Abuja.

While urging party members to remain focused ahead of the polls, the statement added that NNPP has not authorised any officials, members and candidates to discuss or form any alliance with any political party saying whoever goes contrary will be sanctioned in line with the constitution of the party.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party ((NNPP) charges its members to stay focused, campaign vigorously and ensure the party sweeps the March 11, 2023 Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections across the country.

“Our great party is not in any alliance with any political party in these elections. Accordingly, party officers, members and candidates at all levels are not authorized to discuss, negotiate or form any alliance with any political party for the purpose of winning the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative polls. Anyone who endorses a candidate of another political party will be sanctioned in line with the NNPP Constitution ranging from suspension from office, suspension from the party and possibly expulsion.”

While urging Nigerians to turn up en masse and for its party candidates to usher in a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria, it called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “to sit up and redeem its self-inflicted injury that marred the presidential election by conducting free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive and peaceful governorship and States House of Assembly elections on March 11 2023.”