A pro-President Bola Tinubu group, Bola Tinubu Grassroot Organisation (BTGO), has thrown its weight behind the Managing Director of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammad Alkali, and refuted corruption allegations leveled against him.

While addressing journalists in Lagos, the group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Gbenga Fatai, said Mr. Alkali, as Managing Director of NEDC, has made a remarkable impact.

He stated that allegations of corruption are baseless and a figment of the imagination of his accusers.

Mr. Fatai said, “Rising from our 24th National Executive Committee meeting, we, the members of the Bola Tinubu Grassroot Organisation, have gathered here in Lagos to express our unwavering support for the Managing Director of North East Development Commission (NEDC), amidst recent criticism and accusations of corruption.

“We are here today to shed light on the commendable work done by the Managing Director and refute these baseless allegations.”

The group noted that since the formation of NEDC, it has made significant strides in providing relief, support, and a pathway to sustainable development for the people of the North East.

“It is disheartening to witness baseless allegations and attempts to tarnish the image of the Managing Director, who has tirelessly dedicated his efforts towards the uplifting of the region.

“The accusations of corruption lack any substantial evidence and are evidently politically motivated, aiming to undermine the strides made by the NEDC under his leadership,” Fatai said.

He further stated, “We, the Bola Tinubu Grassroot Organisation, stand steadfastly in solidarity with the Managing Director and urge the public to examine the impeccable track record he has established. The NEDC under his guidance has implemented numerous projects that have positively impacted the lives of the people living in the North East region.

“The NEDC’s initiatives, such as the provision of essential infrastructure, healthcare services, and educational support, have brought about a noticeable change in the lives of the people affected by years of conflict. The Managing Director’s commitment and dedication to the cause can never be questioned, as he has consistently worked towards fostering peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

“While we acknowledge the importance of accountability and transparency, it is essential to separate baseless accusations from genuine concerns. We strongly urge the relevant authorities to conduct a fair and unbiased investigation into the allegations, ensuring that due process is followed and justice is upheld.

“In conclusion, we affirm our unwavering support for the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission in the face of baseless accusations. We call upon the public and the concerned authorities to recognize his outstanding contributions towards the development and upliftment of the North East region. Let us not allow unsubstantiated allegations to derail the essential work being done in the region.”

