President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, have mourned the death of legendary Nigerian actor, Chief Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie, popularly known as Pete Edochie, describing him as an icon whose contributions to the entertainment industry and Nigerian culture would remain memorable.

Edochie died peacefully on Wednesday in Enugu State at the age of 79.

Tinubu, in a condolence message he personally signed and made available to State House correspondents, described Edochie as “an exceptional actor – one of the progenitors of our vibrant film industry, Nollywood. He was graceful and larger than life, both on the screen and in person.”

Tinubu, who recalled the late actor’s role in the celebrated adaptation of Professor Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart, by the Nigerian Television Authority, where the late actor played the role of Okonkwo, noted that for decades, he plied his craft, bringing joy, laughter, and charm to many homes.

“Through memorable performances in productions such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, he helped shape the evolution and international visibility of Nollywood.

“His portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values, and the complexities of human relationships helped project Nigeria’s cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences worldwide.

“Pete Edochie was not only an actor; he was also an administrator, broadcaster, and journalist- truly one of our finest. His place in the pantheon of those who shaped the film industry, our common norms, and popular culture remains indisputable.”

President Tinubu maintained that Edochie’s contributions to the film industry would remain imperishable.

“As I mourn the passing of this legendary actor, I also reflect on his life. Pete Edochie lived well. He played his part and exited gracefully.

“In his works, he lives forever. Many generations will talk about the life and work of Chief Edochie in the arts industry and academia, in barbershops and marketplaces, and indeed wherever people gather.

“On behalf of my family and the Federal Government of Nigeria, I extend my condolences to the Edochie family, his friends, associates, and the entire Nigerian film industry.

“May God Almighty grant “Ebube Dike” eternal rest.”

Similarly, Soludo, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, on Wednesday, described the late Edochie as a proud son of Anambra State and a cultural giant whose remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry projected the Igbo voice, wisdom and dignity to audiences across Nigeria, Africa and the world.

He stated that Chief Edochie was a native of Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, and was born on March 7, 1947.

The statement pointed out that the late actor began his professional career in broadcasting in 1967 with the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, where he steadily rose through the ranks to occupy senior management positions, including Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

According to the governor, Chief Edochie’s outstanding portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s celebrated novel, Things Fall Apart, in the 1980s earned him national acclaim and opened the door to a long and distinguished career in the Nigerian film industry.

“For his contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry, he was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003. He also received the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Industry Merit Award and several lifetime achievement honours,” he said.

“Audiences came to know him through unforgettable portrayals of traditional rulers, community leaders and family patriarchs in films such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart. His deep voice, commanding presence and masterful use of proverbs became the hallmark of his art and, for many, the very sound of Igbo tradition on screen.”

Soludo described Chief Pete Edochie as more than an actor, adding that he was an institution, a distinguished custodian of Igbo culture, a sage and a source of immense pride to Ndi Anambra.

The governor observed that through his artistic craft, the late actor taught generations the enduring values of dignity, courage, family and the wisdom of the elders.

“His passing leaves a void in our creative landscape and in the heart of our State, but his legacy will endure in the stories he told and the lives he touched.

“The Anambra State Government will ensure that the late icon is honoured in a manner worthy of his stature and contributions to the State and the nation,” the statement said.

The statement disclosed that Governor Soludo mourned the painful exit of the legendary actor and extended his heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mrs Josephine Edochie; their children; the entire Edochie family; the people of Ifite Nteje; members of the Nigerian film industry; and his numerous admirers across the world.

He further prayed that God would grant the bereaved family the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant the departed legend eternal rest.