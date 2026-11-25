The Federal Government has mourned the death of renowned broadcaster and veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Dr Pete Edochie, describing his passing as a monumental loss to Nigeria’s creative industry, cultural heritage and national identity.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed shock and profound sadness over the death of the veteran actor, who reportedly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, at the age of 79.

In a condolence message, the minister described Edochie as an iroko, a national treasure and one of the finest custodians of Nigeria’s culture, language and storytelling traditions.

“I received with great shock and deep sadness the news of the passing of Chief Pete Edochie. This is a painful loss, not only for his family and the creative industry, but for the entire nation. An iroko has fallen,” Barrister Musawa said.

She described the deceased as an outstanding actor whose contributions to the entertainment industry would be difficult to replace, noting that he was more than an actor, having served as a broadcaster, cultural ambassador, teacher and father figure to generations of artists.

According to her, Edochie’s unforgettable portrayal of Okonkwo in the acclaimed movie, Things Fall Apart, remains one of the greatest performances in African storytelling, bringing to life the iconic character created by the renowned Nigerian novelist, Chinua Achebe, before audiences across the world.

Barrister Musawa further described the late actor as a passionate advocate of African traditions and cultural values, whose commanding portrayals of traditional rulers, fathers and community elders helped project Nigerian identity and cultural wisdom.

“Chief Edochie was a lover of tradition and culture, and the epitome of an African man. From his commanding roles as a traditional ruler, father and elder, he gave voice to our proverbs, our wisdom, our dignity and our identity. He carried Nigeria with pride on screens across Africa and the world,” she stated.

The minister noted that Edochie’s death was particularly poignant as Nigeria was gathered in Enugu for the 2026 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), an event celebrating the cultural heritage he dedicated his lifetime to promoting. She described his death in Enugu, at a time when the nation was celebrating its cultural diversity, as a solemn reminder of his enduring connection to Nigerian heritage.

She added that his legacy would continue to inspire generations through Nigerian films, language, theatre and the numerous young creatives who benefited from his influence, assuring that the Federal Government would ensure that his contributions to the country’s arts, culture and national identity were never forgotten.

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On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy and the National Council for Arts and Culture, Musawa extended condolences to his wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie; his children, including Leo Edochie; his extended family; the people of Nteje in Anambra State; the Enugu State Government and people; the Actors Guild of Nigeria and the entire Nollywood community.

“We stand with the family in this moment of grief. We pray for strength and comfort for them, and for the peaceful repose of his soul. Nigeria will honour him, and we will ensure that his contributions to our arts, culture and national identity are never forgotten,” the minister stated.