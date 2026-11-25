The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled another industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu, arresting a 63-year-old drug baron, Chuks Enoch Ezeike, popularly known as “Over Size”, and five Mexican meth specialists whom he smuggled into the country with forged passports to produce the Class A drug on Nigerian soil.

A total of 1,512 kilograms of methamphetamine, finished and in production, with an estimated value of US$226.8 million, equivalent to N303,913,000,000.00, was recovered from the clandestine factory, alongside 6.68 tons of 20 different types of precursor and essential chemicals and an array of industrial equipment for making the illicit substance.

Ezeike, a businessman who holds the traditional title of Ebekuo Dike na Nanka in his community in Anambra State, had built the industrial complex behind San Savanna Oil Company Limited, at Kilometre ½, Abakaliki Expressway, Emene, Enugu, complete with living quarters for the Mexicans so they could live and produce in the same place without being seen in town.

Announcing the breakthrough at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), described it as one of the most carefully planned, intelligence-led operations ever conducted by the agency.

According to him, the operation “began in faraway Mexico, ran through Colombia, France and the Republic of Benin, crossed into Lagos, and ended in an industrial complex in Enugu.”

Marwa explained that the agency’s Special Operations Unit (SOU), which began working on critical intelligence in April 2026, identified Ezeike as a specialist in setting up clandestine methamphetamine laboratories, with links to Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, a Mexican known for large-scale, industrial-grade methamphetamine production.

“From that moment, Ezeike was a marked man. Our officers opened a file on him, and we watched and waited. On 25th August 2026, we received intelligence on the flight itineraries of five Mexican nationals, all identified as methamphetamine experts who were travelling from Mexico to Nigeria. Our analysis left no room for doubt: they were coming to set up an industrial-scale meth laboratory on Nigerian soil”, the NDLEA boss said.

“Working closely with the Nigeria Immigration Service, we ensured that, when they landed here in Abuja on 28th August 2026, they were denied entry. They were put on the next available flight back to Mexico. On that same day, our officers found out that Ezeike had travelled from Enugu to Abuja to receive the visiting Mexicans. His own bank records later confirmed the hotel payment in Abuja that day. The visitors he came to receive were the very men we had just sent back”, Marwa stated.

Undeterred, Ezeike and his foreign collaborators worked out a new route. The meth experts were flown from Bogotá, Colombia, through Paris, France, to the Republic of Benin, while Ezeike procured forged Argentine, Colombian and Chilean passports and sent them through a driver to Cotonou, where the Mexicans handed over their genuine passports and took on new identities.

On September 19, 2026, he said, the agency was alerted that five Mexicans had arrived in Cotonou, intending to slip into Nigeria through the land border. They are:

Gonzalez Numez Lucas (name on forged passport) and Oscar Ramos-Cardenas (real name and leader/chief specialist);

Lopez Salvador Vasquez Esperanza (name on forged passport) and Juan Antonio Sarabia-Cabrera (real name);

Hernandez Cortes Carlos Fuentes (name on forged passport) and Luis Enrique Garcia-Amador (real name);

Fernandez Rio Mateo Jimenez (name on forged passport) and Jose Alejandro Renteria-Reyes (real name); and

Rodriguez Araya Andres Perez (name on forged passport) and Salomon Cabanillas-Torres (real name).

This time, Marwa said, the agency took a deliberate decision to let them in. “We wanted the whole network: the meth specialist, the financier, the factory and the product. Sending them home a second time would only have postponed the problem,” he stated.

Three of the Mexicans crossed into Nigeria through the Seme Border Post on September 20, while the remaining two followed on September 21, on a road trip arranged by Ezeike.

With NDLEA special operatives embedded in their every move, Ezeike received them in Lagos and lodged them in a hotel, where he was observed having breakfast with them on September 22, before moving them to Enugu.

While the Mexicans lived and worked in the San Savanna complex, Ezeike stayed at Adig Suites, 2 Nwafor Orizu Street, Enugu, moving about in three vehicles: a blue Toyota Corolla, a red Toyota RAV4 and a Lexus RX 350.

Providing further details, Marwa said, “Throughout September and October, our officers kept watch on both locations. In the course of surveillance, we watched the regular movement of Ezeike’s blue Corolla drive into San Savanna, stay a few minutes, and return to Adig Suites. Assisted by appropriate tools such as the deployment of a drone and other intelligence deductions, we were able to put all pieces together by 7th November 2026.

“Having got all this down, it was now time to strike. On 9th November, 2026, we assembled over 200 personnel of our Strike Force and Enugu State Command into a staging area. On 10th November, 2026, I gave the order to take down the lab. At about 5a.m. on Wednesday, 11th November 2026, operatives of our Special Operations Unit, the Strike Force, the Forensic Directorate and the Enugu State Command carried out simultaneous raids on both locations. All personnel were appropriately deployed with clear tasks – those for outer cordon, inner cordon, search and arrest.

“At the San Savanna complex, our men stormed the laboratory and the adjoining guest house, which also served as a stash house. All five Mexicans were arrested at the scene, in the middle of production. At the same time, at Adig Suites, our operatives arrested Ezeike in Room 106. He was then taken to San Savanna to witness the search. There, in the presence of our officers, Ezeike admitted that he owns the laboratory and that he brought the Mexicans into Nigeria to manufacture methamphetamine.

“He told us that they had produced only a small batch so far. He also told us the Mexicans were due to leave Nigeria two days later, on Friday, 13th November 2026. In other words, we caught them with two days to spare.”

The 6.68 tons of precursor and essential chemicals recovered include 2,835kg of lead acetate, 1,050kg of tartaric acid, 450kg of mandelic acid, 160kg of P2P and 70kg of methylamine. Equipment seized includes four industrial burners, two industrial distillation units, two boilers, two hydraulic presses, 11 gas cylinders, two freezers, two digital scales and four washing/drying machines, all of which forensic experts have confirmed are consistent with industrial methamphetamine manufacture.

“They were producing methamphetamine not by the kilogram, but by the ton. Had they succeeded, that poison would have flooded our streets, our schools and our communities, and exported to destroy lives abroad, with Nigeria’s name stamped on it,” the NDLEA boss declared.

According to Marwa, statements by the suspects since their arrest confirm that this was no first-time venture but an organised, recurring transnational operation with three layers: a cartel command in Mexico that recruits, deploys and pays the specialists; Ezeike as the local coordinator who built the laboratory, procured the chemicals and arranged travel, transport and false documents; and the Mexican production crew led by Ramos-Cardenas, whose supporting members change with each deployment.

He said the cartel deliberately kept Nigerians out of the laboratory to reduce the risk of exposure, which was why the Mexicans lived where they worked and hid behind a company signboard.

Marwa noted that in the last four months alone, the NDLEA has dismantled four industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories in Enugu, the Ogun forest, the Oyo forest and the Ebonyi forest, with five Mexican nationals arrested in the earlier operations already in prison custody and facing trial. With the latest five, the number of Mexican meth specialists arrested in Nigeria in four months now stands at ten.

Sending a strong message to foreign cartels, the NDLEA boss said: “Nigeria is not your laboratory. It is not your warehouse, and it is not your transit route. You may change your passports, your names, your flight routes and your entry points, but you cannot change the fact that we are watching. The next person you send will meet the same fate. Every one of your cooks who comes to Nigeria will leave in handcuffs, or not leave at all, except to serve his sentence.”

To Nigerian collaborators, he warned that “You are the greater traitors. You sell out your own country and your own people for profit. There is no hiding place for you. Not in a hotel suite, not behind a company signboard, and not in the deepest forest. We will find you, we will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will go after every naira, every property and every asset you gained from this trade.”

He urged landlords, property owners and communities to know who lives in their properties and what they do there, and to report anything suspicious to the nearest NDLEA office, assuring them that their identities would be protected.