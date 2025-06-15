US: What to know about  ‘No Kings’ protests against Trump

Thousands of Americans across the country took to the streets on June 14 for coordinated “No Kings” rallies, voicing concerns over what they see as Donald Trump’s growing authoritarianism. The protests, held on the same day as the Army’s 250th anniversary parade and Trump’s 79th birthday, echoed a core message: America rejects dictatorship.

Protests Spread Nationwide

Demonstrations were held in cities across the U.S., from Philadelphia and Los Angeles to Oklahoma City and Palm Beach. Organizers say the movement was designed to stand against Trump’s perceived power grab and defend democratic institutions.

In Philadelphia, the largest protest kicked off at LOVE Park and marched down the Ben Franklin Parkway. Protester Sherri King, who traveled from Maryland, said: “We don’t need no kings in America. We have a democracy.”

In Los Angeles, over 1,000 people gathered outside City Hall. Indigenous rights activist Shannon Rivers addressed the crowd, saying: “All of you are immigrants. We’ve accepted you into our territory — sometimes reluctantly, but we’ve done it.” Signs read “L.A. Heat Melts ICE” and “Brown Won’t Back Down.”

In Indianapolis, more than 4,000 protesters gathered at the Statehouse, chanting, “America has no kings.” Police detained one person after a minor altercation with a counter-protester.

Other protests were held in Delaware, California’s Coachella Valley, Oklahoma City, and even as far as Columbus, Ohio, where a “No Kings” float joined the Pride Parade.

Security Concerns and Arrests

Although no direct threats to the protests were confirmed, there were isolated incidents.

In Minnesota, “No Kings” events were canceled after two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot in what officials described as a “politically motivated assassination.” The suspect is still at large. Authorities said papers with “No Kings” were found in his vehicle, but no formal link to the protests has been confirmed.

In Palm Springs, California, a 28-year-old man was arrested for threatening to carry out a shooting at a local “No Kings” rally. A firearm was recovered, and he now faces felony and misdemeanor charges.

In Washington, D.C., about 60 people were arrested on Friday after breaching police barriers near the Capitol. Still, no “No Kings” protest was officially scheduled in D.C. on Saturday, although related demonstrations emerged in nearby areas.

March to Mar-a-Lago

In Palm Beach, Florida, a group of protesters marched from Phipps Park toward Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. First-time protester Daniela Childers said she could no longer remain silent: “I’m here at my first protest to show dissent to the current administration that I disagree with completely.”

Global Echoes and Weather Warnings

While the bulk of rallies occurred in the U.S., sympathetic demonstrations also took place abroad.

Weather impacted several protests, with rain in states like Indiana and Oklahoma. Still, people showed up with umbrellas and ponchos. Thunderstorms and flash flood risks were forecasted in parts of the eastern and central U.S., while the Desert Southwest baked in temperatures as high as 110°F.

Organizers say June 14 was chosen not to confront the Army’s anniversary parade directly but to assert a broader message: a rejection of authoritarian leadership and a defense of democratic values. Protest slogans emphasized the dangers of centralized power, billionaire influence, and attacks on immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, and civil rights.

“We the people do not accept a president who is trying to overthrow our democracy,” said Mia Lewis, an organizer in Ohio. “We do not accept that Donald Trump is trying to be a king.”