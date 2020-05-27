Tinubu commiserates with Telegraph Newspaper over Editor’s death

Sen. Bola Tinubu, the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the family of late Waheed Bakare, Saturday Telegraph Editor, who died on Sunday.

Tinubu also condoled the management of Telegraph Newspaper and the Guild of Editors over the editor’s death.

In a condolence message by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Tuesday in Lagos, the APC national leader also condoled with the Managing Director of Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayo Aminu.

He described the late Bakare as a diligent and committed journalist, who was devoted to the journalism profession.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death of your colleague, Mr Waheed Bakare, the Saturday Telegraph Editor.

“I have been made to understand and appreciate Mr Bakare’s journalism trajectory, particularly his rise from being an assistant editor at Punch Newspapers to the zenith of the profession as an editor at Telegraph Newspaper.

“His career, as I learnt, was hallmarked by diligence, commitment, perseverance and professionalism.

“I recall his contributions on Journalist Hangout, TVC’s award-winning programme, where he engaged in an incisive analysis of national issues.

“Indeed, Mr Bakare’s demise is a sad loss, not only to his family, the Telegraph Newspaper, the Guild of Editors and the media industry generally but also a big loss to all of us.

“My thoughts are with his family and colleagues at Telegraph Newspaper at this moment,’’ Tinubu said.

The APC leader prayed Almighty Allah to comfort his wife and children and give them the strength to live with this demise.

“I pray that Allah SWT accept the soul of Waheed, reward his good deeds as a devout Muslim, forgive his sins and grant him Aljanna Fridaus Amin.’’ (NAN)

