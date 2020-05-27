PDP hails FG over fight against banditry, other crimes in Zamfara

The Zamfara chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Federal Government in the fight against banditry and other crimes in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s State Secretary, Alhaji Hashimu Modomowa, and made available to newsmen in Gusau.

The party dissociated itself with the recent remarks by the state Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperative, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, in which he accused the Federal Government of paying more attention to COVID-19 than banditry.

Modomowa said that the commissioner’s utterances were capable of setting the state and Federal Government on a collision course.

According to him, the Federal Government has done fairly well in fighting banditry and other crimes in the state.

“This includes the establishment of 1 Brigade of Nigeria Army, 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigeria Airforce and Joint Task Force (JTF) under Operation Hadarin Daji,” he said.

Modomowa also appreciated the Federal Government for granting the request of Zamfara government in reviving mining activities in the state.

He said this would go a long way in reducing crime by providing job opportunities to the teaming youths of the state.

The PDP secretary stressed that the government and people of the state would continue to appreciate the Federal Government’s commitment in containing armed banditry and menace of COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story