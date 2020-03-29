Tinubu @ 68: Osinbajo hails Asiwaju as visionary, transformative leader

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader as a visionary and transformative leader.

Osinbajo expressed this view in a 68th birthday message to Tinubu on Sunday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The vice president regretted that the restrictions necessitated by the pandemic COVID-19 had hindered the traditional colloquium held to mark Tinubu’s birthday.

“Today, we celebrate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a visionary, transformative leader and patriot.

“Your exceptional political career and service have inspired millions; it is true that few leaders have developed as many leaders from the ranks of their protégés as you have done.

“Your incredibly large and generous heart, political astuteness and uncommon intellect have become the stuff of legend.

“Today, but for COVID-19 we would, as we have done in the past twelve years, celebrated this day with the Bola Tinubu Colloquium, where we do what is your greatest passion – proffering answers to developmental questions.

“We will by God’s grace, still do this and many more,” the VP said.

He prayed to God to grant the former Lagos state governor more years, strength, wisdom and favour.

“I pray for you sir, that as your days, so shall your strength, wisdom and favour be with God, in Jesus name.

“Happy birthday Asiwaju!,” Osinbajo said.

NAN

