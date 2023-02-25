By: Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) Chairman in the Karshi district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Valentine Onuigbo, is dead.

Family members found him to have died in his sleep in the wee hours of Saturday.

Tribune Online learnt that the party boss coordinated the pre-election activities of the party till late Friday night and was said to have been eagerly awaiting the commencement of voting on Saturday.

His body has now been deposited in Asokoro Hospital mutuary in the nation’s capital.