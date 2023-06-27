The All Progressives Congress (APC) is urging Nigerians, particularly Islamic faith adherents, to utilize the sacred period of Eid-el-Adha to seek increased wisdom and guidance from Allah for the nation’s leaders, enabling them to move the country forward.

Eid-el-Adha is celebrated globally on the tenth day of the last month of the Islamic (Hijrah) calendar, following the completion of possession rites on Mount Arafat by pilgrims on Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

In a special Eid, message conveyed through a statement issued in Ibadan by the Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the Oyo APC implores Muslims to embrace the spirit of faithfulness, altruism, and love for humanity as demonstrated in the lives of Prophet Ibrahim, his son Ismail, and their family members.

“Recent events have further highlighted that Nigeria is a divine project, as we have come to appreciate Allah’s good plan for our beloved country. The remarkable emergence of the best individual as the APC presidential candidate among several good aspirants, his electoral victory on February 25, 2023, and subsequent inauguration as the 16th President of the country against all odds serve as evidence of Allah’s involvement.

“Now that the global community recognizes the potential and promise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s new administration, it is crucial for us all to support his government in all aspects. We call on everyone to intensify prayers for Nigeria and the world at large so that the desired peace and stability can be established and sustained.

“Furthermore, Oyo APC seizes this opportunity to extend congratulations to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sen.) Mahood Olalekan Balogun, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Abdulganiy Abubakre (Agbotomokekere), as well as all other esteemed leaders and residents of the state on the occasion of this Muslim festival. We pray to Allah to grant them longevity, bliss, and prosperity.” stated Oyo APC.

