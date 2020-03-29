Fear of coronavirus hits EFCC

The coronvirus pandemic has grounded the operations of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to a halt.

According to findings, the acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu has ordered that some measures be put in place to ensure that the virus is contained in the commission’s facility across the country.

A source in Abuja told Sunday Tribune that Magu gave the directives following complaints by some personnel of the commission that he should have been in self-isolation, following his return from Dubai the United Arab Emirates last Sunday.

According to the source, the measures include barring all kinds of visitors to EFCC offices, decongest cells, reschedule interviews with suspects and provision of safety health facilities, amongst others.

It was gathered that the measures would be in force for two weeks after which it may be reviewed.

According to a top official of the Commission, Mr Magu, rather than self-isolate, “Just came from Dubai over the weekend and has been in the office since Monday working, directing, mingling and leading his staff members like everything is normal. When are we going to stop this executive rascality?

“How do we justify some lawmakers and Magu returning from journeys abroad and resuming in the office without getting a test?

“We are scared. The man should stay at home and go for the normal test in order to determine his health status and not just coming here to cause confusion for us.

Efforts to speak to the Special Assistant on Media to Magu, Mr Tony Amokeodo, was unsuccessful as his phone number was not going through.

Another top official of the Commission confirmed the story, saying that the development was giving every staff concerns.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE