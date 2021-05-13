Thunder kills over 12 cows in Delta community

No fewer than a dozen of cows have been reportedly struck dead by thunder at Urhodo-Ovu community of Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Our reporter gathered that the thunder, struck following a light rain killing over 12 cows grazing on farmland while the herders fled the scene in fear.

It could not be ascertained when the incident occurred as of the time of filing the report.

But it was gathered that shortly after the cows dropped dead, their stomachs got swollen.

Sources said the herders had been in the habit of destroying farmlands in the area and the affected farmers had severally complained to the herders to no avail.

The incident was said to have attracted sympathisers from neighbouring villages who were said to be in shock over the incident as well as elated that the herders had been paid back in their own coin.

A similar incident was said to have also occurred in other towns and communities in the area unreported.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Bright Edafe, could not confirm the incident when contacted, on Thursday morning.

